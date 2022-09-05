Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale 2022: Big Billion Days specials and more

Indian e-commerce major Flipkart is coming back with this year’s edition of the Big Billion Days Sale. For the first time, Flipkart is planning to reveal festive deals through “video commerce” that will include a “3D discovery experience.” This year’s Big Billion Days sale will feature a host of new launches, games, interactive videos, live streams and gamified rewards and coupons.

Flipkart will be rolling out over 130 “Big Billion Days Specials” products from more than 90 brands. Some of the key Big Billion Days specials include:

Adidas: Adidas Solar Control Limited Edition Running Shoes

AKS: New sustainable styles in Kurtis by Neha Kakkad

ANTA: Premium basketball range by Klay Thompson,

Fossil: Kriti Sanon-endorsed exclusive collection

HRX: Hrithik Roshan’s signature range of cycles

Malabar Gold: Gold and silver coins with Big Billion Days logo

Puma: KL Rahul range of 1DER wallets

Safari X FK Samarth: Suitcases with designs by local artisans

Stylum: Divyanka Tripathi-endorsed selection

Titan Raga: Exclusive range endorsed by Alia Bhat

Vega x Marvel: Marvel Character Helmets, with unique branding

Wrogn: Virat Kohli Signed wallets and belts (limited collection)

Apart from these, Flipkart is also promising deals on many tech products from Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Samsung. An image on the Big Billion Days webpage indicates that the brand could also offer discounts on iPhone models. The ecommerce platform is also offering sales of up to 80 per cent on various other electronics and accessories, including up to 75 per cent off on trimmers, up to 40 per cent off on gaming laptops, and up to 80 per cent off on printers, monitors, and other accessories.

There will also be offers of up to 80 per cent off on TVs and other appliances. Offers on TVs from top brands will start at Rs 8,999 while home appliances will start at Rs 299. Flipkart is also offering discounts of up to 55 per cent on air conditioners.

Ahead of the sale, Axis Bank has begun to offer 10 per cent instant discounts on debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card customers can avail of a 5 per cent unlimited cashback on all purchases during the festive period. Also, customers can avail of credit up to one lakh rupees through Flipkart Pay Later. Other offers include a no-cost EMI facility for Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders, amongst other offers for debit and credit cards from leading banks.