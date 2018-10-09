Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Thomson Smart TVs get up to Rs 12,499 discount

Thomson 4K, full HD Smart TVs will be available at a discount price of up to Rs 12,499 during the sale

Thomson, the US-based tech company will offer discount its range of smart and non-smart TVs during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that will commence on October 10. As part of offers, Thomson Smart TVs will be available at a discount price of up to Rs 12,499 on the e-retail platform. Let us take a look in detail the deals on Thomson smart and non-smart TVs that will be available during the sale.

During the four-day Flipkart sale, Thomson will offer its 55-inch Smart 4K TV at Rs 36,999. The 50-inch and 43-inch Thomson 4K Smart TV will be available at an offer price of Rs 30,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. As for the full HD Smart TVs, consumers will be able to purchase the 32-inch and 40-inch full HD Thomson Smart TVs at a discount price of Rs 16,999 and Rs 12,499 respectively.

Also Read- Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top deals on Samsung Galaxy S8, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and more

Apart from the 4K and full Smart TVs, Thomson will provide discount on non-smart HD TVs as well. Thomson 32-inch non-smart TV will be priced at Rs 10,499. Meanwhile, Thomson 24-inch and 48-inch non-smart HD TVs will come for a discount price of Rs 7,499 and Rs 22,999 respectively.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will continue till October 14. In addition, Thomson, Mi LED Smart TV Pro, iFFALCON K2A UHD LED Smart TV, LG Full HD LED Smart TV etc will also be available at a special offer during the Flipkart sale.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd