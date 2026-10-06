Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, projectors, and more

Flipkart is gearing up for its annual Big Billion Days Sale 2026, which is set to commence for those with early access on October 8, 2026, while the main sale will open for everyone from October 9 onwards.
The upcoming festive sale is expected to feature attractive promotional offers on a range of smartphones, televisions, laptops, and other electronic devices from a wide variety of brands such as realme, Asus, Nothing, etc.
However, customers should note that the advertised prices also depend on bank offers, exchange bonuses or other conditions.
Here are some electronics brands to look out for during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026.
You can get your hands on multiple Apple devices, including the iPhone 17 and iPhone 15, at slashed prices. The iPhone 17 has been listed at a starting price of Rs 79,999 on Flipkart’s official BBD page, with an asterisk indicating that terms and conditions apply. However, this price tag also depends on eligible bank card and receiving the full exchange bonus.
Smartphone brand realme is expected to bring Rs 500 crore worth of offers across its portfolio of smartphones and AIOT products during the festive shopping season.
realme’s P Series has emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone series on Flipkart in 2026. The smartphone models boast dual-chip architecture, while delivering powerful performance and everyday practicality. It also has a focus on long-lasting battery life, powerful performance, etc.
For consumers shopping online, the realme P series will be available with attractive price offers, bank offers, exchange bonus, SuperCoins, and No Cost EMI options on th e-commerce platform during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.
ASUS India is bringing special festive offers across its laptops, gaming devices, and desktop PCs as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.
Consumers can avail discounts of more than 50 per cent on select ASUS laptops and PCs, along with additional benefits including no-cost EMI options, bank discounts, and cashback offers across select products.
Flipkart consumers can avail offers across select Vivobook, Vivobook S, TUF Gaming, ROG, and All-in-One PC models. The ASUS Pad T3201 will also be available on Flipkart at Rs 35,990, down 22 per cent from Rs 45,990. Select products also come with instant bank offers during the festive shopping period.
Xelectron is offering up to 22 per cent discount across projectors, portable, monitors, digital photo frames, and more during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026. Here’s a quick look at the special offers across XElectron’s smart entertainment and productivity range:
-XElectron iProjector 3 Plus Smart Home Projector: Retail Price: Rs 29,990 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs 26,999
-XElectron Techno Android 14 Smart Home Theater Movie HD Projector – Retail Price: Rs 6,999 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs 5,999
-XElectron iProjector 2 Plus Auto Focus Smart Home Projector – Retail Price: Rs. 18,990 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs. 17,990
-XElectron PocketBeam Android 13 Portable Smart Projector – Retail Price: Rs. 8,999 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs. 6,999
– ARZOPA Z3FC 16.1-inch 180Hz 2.5K Portable Gaming Monitor – Retail Price: Rs. 18,990 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs. 16,999
– ARZOPA 17.3-inch Portable Monitor – Retail Price: Rs. 17,990 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs. 16,990
– ARZOPA 16.1-inch 144Hz Portable Monitor – Retail Price: Rs. 16,990 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs. 15,990
– ARZOPA 16.1-inch Z1C Portable Monitor – Retail Price: Rs. 12,990 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs. 10,999
– XElectron 21.5-inch Large Digital Photo Frame – Retail Price: Rs. 17,990 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs. 16,990
– XElectron 15.6-inch Large Digital Photo Frame with Wi-Fi, 32GB Storage and Touch Screen – Retail Price: Rs. 11,990 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs. 10,990
– XElectron 10.1-inch Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame with IPS Touch Screen – Retail Price: Rs. 5,990 | Flipkart Sale Price: Rs. 5,499