Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, projectors, and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: You can get your hands on multiple Apple devices, including the iPhone 17 and iPhone 15, at slashed prices.(Screenshot: Flipkart)

Flipkart is gearing up for its annual Big Billion Days Sale 2026, which is set to commence for those with early access on October 8, 2026, while the main sale will open for everyone from October 9 onwards.

The upcoming festive sale is expected to feature attractive promotional offers on a range of smartphones, televisions, laptops, and other electronic devices from a wide variety of brands such as realme, Asus, Nothing, etc.

However, customers should note that the advertised prices also depend on bank offers, exchange bonuses or other conditions.

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Here are some electronics brands to look out for during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026.