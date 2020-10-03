Flipkart Big Billion Day sale begins on October 16; some deals revealed

Flipkart Big Billion-day sale to begin from October 16.

Flipkart has finally revealed its date for the Big Billion sale that will be going to be held from October 16 to October 21. During the sale Flipkart will be offering huge savings and massive price-cut on slew of products and devices across the categories.

For Flipkart Plus customers, the sale will start a few hours early from 8PM onwards on October 15 itself while for others it will begin from midnight onwards. Amazon should also kick off its Great Indian Festival sale around the same time.

The live page on Flipkart website further assured of providing 10 per cent instant discount to SBI debit and credit card users while it also claims of providing cashback on purchase made through Paytm wallet and Paytm bank account. Apart from this, the flagship sale would also enable no cost EMI for the users of Bajaj Finserv and that leading banks such as SBI, HDFC and ICICI banks.

The big billion-day sale will provide upto 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories with a maximum 60 percent price-cut on best-selling laptops. In addition, big appliances and TVs would be sold at upto 75 percent discount along with interesting exchange offers and no cost EMI.

On the other hand, clothing and accessories will get 60 – 80 per cent discount on men’s wear, western wear, sports shoes and women’s ethnic wear. Flipkart also claims to offer an extra 10 percent price-cut on day one of the sale.

The highlight of the sale is expected to be revealing discounts on Flipkart’s own products including 60 percent discount on home appliances and furniture with new deals every day while other products can be grabbed at a discount of 50-80 percent.

With new deals every 8 hours on clothing and beauty products, the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform will be providing crazy deals on mobiles and electronics from top brands at 12AM, 8AM and 4PM during the sale. Apart from that, Flipkart will also be enabling shopping at big discount rates through SuperCoins and will offer 2,000 SuperCoins under riveting rewards and jaw-dropping deals.

