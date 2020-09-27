Flipkart Big Billion Day, Amazon Great Indian sales teased ahead of festive season

Amazon, Flipkart offer massive discount on sale days

The festive season is about to begin and not everyone is comfortable going out to shop due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Amidst the confusion and reluctance to step out like everyone used to do more than six months ago, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are bringing their annual sales where they offer considerable discounts during the festive period.

Even though the dates have not been announced yet, Amazon and Flipkart have teased about a few upcoming deals in the upcoming ‘The Great Indian Sale’ and ‘The Big Billion Day Sale’ respectively.

Like many a time before Amazon will be offering 10 per cent instant discount to transactions via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. In order to motivate customers to upgrade, there are discounts of up to Rs 13,000 available on exchange while buying home appliances, smart TVs, smartphones etc.

Amazon has also promised ‘never before prices’ on mobile and accessories along with ‘rock bottom’ prices on electronics and accessories. The sale will begin early for prime members. There will be discounts available on Echo, Fire TV Stick and Kindle devices especially with the new generation of products being launched recently.

Like Amazon, Flipkart is also offering ‘early pass’ for its Plus members. SBI debit and credit card holders will get an instant 10 per cent discount and transactions done via Paytm will get assured cashback. Flipkart also claims that it will offer the ‘biggest offers on smartphones’ including mobile protection for just Rs 1 and exchange offers.

Flipkart will offer up to 80 per cent off on TVs, appliances, electronics and accessories along with the e-commerce website’s private brands. During the sale, customers will have to look out for “Maha price drop” which will offer an extra 20 per cent off. The sale will also include ‘rush hours’ and ‘crazy deals’ to boost sales.

