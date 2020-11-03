Flipkart, Amazon Diwali sale 2020: Best phone deals under Rs 20,000

Flipkart and Amazon Diwali sales are already live and they will last until the festival ends. Both the e-commerce giants are offering big discounts on several phones, which makes the deal merrier. If you know someone who is in need of a better phone, then this is the best time to buy one and gift this Diwali season. We have handpicked some of the best phone deals available on Flipkart and Amazon to make it easy for you. The list includes phones from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You will find the same price on Amazon.in. If 64GB storage is not enough for you, then you can purchase the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It will cost you Rs 17,999. For the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, you will have to shell out Rs 18,999. We do believe, the 6GB + 128GB model will offer a good experience and you don’t need to spend more for the 8GB version. To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 720 SoC, and a 5,020mAh battery, 33W fast charger, and a 64MP quad rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is one of the best phones that you can buy. If you opt for the exchange offer, then you will be able to get the device at a much lower price.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is currently selling for Rs 13,999, and you can’t miss this deal. It was previously available for Rs 14,999. You can avail the bank and exchange offers, which will bring the price down to a certain extent. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro offers everything that a budget-conscious user is looking for and with this device, you won’t be disappointed. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor. You get 65W SuperDart Charger out of the box, which will help you top up the phone quite fast. Brands like OnePlus ship this charger at high much higher prices. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is one of the best phones under Rs 20,000 in India.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 can be purchased for Rs 9,999 if you have an Axis bank debit card. For the price, you will get the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also Rs 3,000 discount on Axis bank credit card, which means that you will be able to buy the Realme 6 phone for Rs 8,999. Do note that if you don’t have the Axis bank cards, then you will have to spend Rs 12,999. If your budget is as low as Rs 10,000, then you should buy the Realme 6. For the mentioned price, this is the best phone that you can get. To recall, the handset ships with a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a 4,300mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a 90Hz display, and a 30W flash charge. If you are getting these for around Rs 10,000, then what else do you want.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is listed on Amazon for Rs 9,999. This is again one of the good phone deals. For the mentioned price, Amazon will sell you the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime packs a Mediatek Helio G80 octa-core processor, which is powerful enough to handle basic tasks and some heavy titles as well. You also get a 5,020mAh battery with 18W charging support. At the back is a 13MP quad rear camera setup and on the front is an 8MP camera. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch display. You will rarely find a FHD+ display in the Rs 10,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Both Amazon and Samsung are selling the Galaxy M31s for Rs 18,499. The South Korean giant is giving Rs 1,500 instant cashback on HDFC bank cards. There is also Rs 1,000 additional off in exchange for an old phone. Amazon, on other hand, will give you up to Rs 12,500 discount on exchange. To recall, the device packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. has one of the best displays in the segment and features a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. Other features include Exynos 9611 SoC, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 64MP quad rear camera setup.

Realme Narzo 20A

If you can’t afford the above-mentioned phones, then you can purchase the Realme Narzo 20A. It is available for as low as Rs 8,499, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. If you can spend a little more, then I would suggest you buy the Realme 6 for Rs 9,999. To recall, the Realme Narzo 20A was launched in India with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 12MP quad rear camera setup. There is also a 5,000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy M21

You can also consider buying the Samsung Galaxy M21. With this, you get good display quality, a big battery, enough storage, and decent performance. It is being sold for Rs 12,499 and opting for an exchange offer on Amazon would bring the price down. The mentioned price is for the 64GB storage model. There is also a 128GB variant, which can be purchased for Rs 14,999. Other features include a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9611 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery and a 48MP quad rear camera setup.

