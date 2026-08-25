Are flip phones no longer fashionable? Book-style foldables could be to blame, experts say

Do you remember the Motorola Razr from 2019, the first flip phone with a foldable OLED display panel inside? It sparked the modern revival of clamshell-style foldables, with rivals such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi racing to capture a slice of the nostalgia pie.

But that scramble appears to have faded fast.

Today, the shelf only seems to be holding space for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 8, with no other prominent players competing in the segment anymore. In fact, Samsung’s take on a cheaper flip phone, called the Galaxy Z Flip FE, has not seen a successor as well.

Does that mean the flip phone has fallen out of fashion?