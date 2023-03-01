Flagship value redefined: OnePlus brings the flagship killing mode to OnePlus 11R

Great smartphones do not have to come with great price tags. This is probably the biggest change OnePlus has brought to the market in a very short span of time. The Never Settling brand has thrived on bringing us top-notch specs without burning a hole in our pockets. Keeping up with this tradition, OnePlus has now launched the OnePlus 11R 5G. The phone is one of the latest entrants in the OnePlus 11 series and brings flagship bones and body to consumers at a very competitive price.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is a flagship phone. Without a flagship price. This became abundantly clear to us as soon as we opened the box of the smartphone. When bringing great specs at an affordable price, many brands do not pay much heed to how the phone looks and we do not blame them. But the OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a stunning, premium design, in keeping with the OnePlus ethos of burdenless design. The metal frame sandwiched between the glass on the front and back, offers a much-needed contrast in texture, balancing the glass and metal element on the phone. Beautiful, tall displays are a trademark of OnePlus smartphones and the OnePlus 11R 5G is no different. The front is all about that 6.7 inch Super Fluid AMOLED display which brings vibrancy as soon as the smartphone is turned on. Dynamic colour reproduction paired with 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1450 nits make the OnePlus 11R 5G’s front a sight for sore eyes, and it works a treat even in bright sunlight.

The back of the device is just as good looking as the front, if not more. The phone comes with a glass back and has two different colour variants. The first is Galactic Silver, which has taken inspiration from the beauty of interstellar light and frolics around with hues of silver and ice-blue with a glossy finish. The other colour option is Sonic Black which brings a matte finish to the table for those who prefer things subtle. But the design element we love the most about the OnePlus 11R 5G has to be its camera unit. In the world of uninspiring rectangular and square camera units, OnePlus 11R 5G brings a circular one which itself looks like a camera and also helps the phone stand out of the usual smartphone crowd, giving it a distinct identity. Each curve and cut on the phone is designed thoughtfully to make it not only look like art but also feel like art when we held it. This phone has great hand feel.

If the looks of the OnePlus 11R 5G make it a work of art, its specs that add muscle to it, making it an all rounder in every sense. The biggest flex up the OnePlus 11R 5G’s sleeve is its chipset. The Never Settling brand seldom offers anything less than flagship experience which is why the OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by one of Qualcomm’s most powerful processors, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This is paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and not just any RAM but LPDDR5X RAM which comes with OnePlus’ in-house RAM Vita technology. The server-level memory management system featured on the OnePlus 11R 5G uses a server-level memory management system that allows you to use apps undisturbed by other notifications. This enables the device to prioritize what is important to the users. All that RAM comes in very handy, especially when you wish to go through power-hungry tasks and multitask at the same time, without skipping a beat. We played Genshin Impact on the phone while juggling with a number of other apps, and the phone did not lose its snappiness.

The massive RAM numbers and the powerful chipset are paired with an equally talented and versatile set of cameras. The OnePlus 11R 5G features a triple camera setup. The star of this camera show is the 50-megapixel main sensor which comes with OIS. We were able to capture an incredible amount of detail with accurate colour reproduction, which is quite hard to get in smartphones these days. The support for OIS along with OnePlus’ Image Clarity Engine 2.0 means that even the shaky shots come out well-focused. The phone also comes with an updated candid snapping algorithm which not only captures images fast but also processes them at rapid rates. The OnePlus 11R 5G’s main sensor is also a great performer in low light situations which automatically adjusts to take sharper, clearer pictures. The secondary ultrawide and macro sensors on the back make the camera versatile, allowing it to capture huge landscapes to tiny flowers all too well.

The flagship experience extends to its battery performance as well. The OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery and because it is a OnePlus device, super-fast charging is mandatory. The OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a 100 W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The phone lasted us easily a day and some more of normal to heavy usage. And charging it was a speedy experience. We were pleasantly surprised to see the phone get to a whopping 30 per cent in under 6 minutes while in 10 minutes the charge went up to more than 52 per cent. The phone was fully charged in a mere 25 minutes. And all this without any adverse effects on the phone or battery – the OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a number of safety measures to ensure that your smartphone charging experience never gets bitter.

With the starting price of Rs. 39,999, the OnePlus 11R 5G is basically a dream come true for those looking for a flagship phone on a budget. Premium design, the powerful processor, stacks of RAM, versatile cameras, clean OxygenOS based on Android 13 and long battery life with fast charging support come together to redefine the “value flagship” smartphone experience. And one would not expect anything less from the brand that gave us the term “flagship killer.”