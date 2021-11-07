Five ways to keep your Android smartphone more secure

With the advent of technology, most of us own a smartphone. Even though smartphones are getting better day by day, with improved specifications and features, one of the major concerns of users around the globe is with relation to privacy.

These days our smartphones have almost become an extension of ourselves, and these pocketable devices contain a host of sensitive data including bank account information, messages, pictures, and more.

Cybercrime is a real possibility and a threat and even more so, because of the confidential information that is stored on smartphones.

Whether you intend to protect your Android phone from hackers or want to step up your security game, for situations when you lose your device, there are various measures you can implement to improve the security of your device.

1. Lock your smartphone

One of the simplest tips, to protect your device, can be a blessing in disguise in case a situation goes bad. Keeping your Android phone locked is one of the first and foremost things you should implement to keep your Android phones secure.

For instance, if you lose your phone or someone steals the same, it will take them a considerable amount of time to unlock your device.

This will give you some time to block your credit cards and bank accounts and also try to track your device. Using the old-fashioned pin code is the best way to secure your device.

2. Download apps only from trusted sources

If you own an Android smartphone, it is vital that you download apps and games only from trusted sources.

Google Play Store is the go-to app store for Android phones and users should avoid downloading apps from untrusted third-party websites and app stores as doing the same, can allow hackers to plant malware into their devices.

The same goes for downloading files from untrusted websites, as many of these sites are home to a plethora of malware that hackers can use to plant malware.

3. Use anti-virus software

Using an anti-virus software will allow you to fix Android security issues, such as locating malware or a bug on your smartphone. Some antivirus software options that you can consider include Avast Mobile Security & Antivirus and Norton Mobile Security. These apps monitor your device for malware and can be used to remove the same.

4. Keep your phone updated

It is important to update your Android smartphone to the latest version of the OS that is available for your device.

Updating your smartphone and apps to the latest version reduces the risk of your device getting attacked as many malware and bugs attack vulnerabilities in older versions of the software.

5. Disable your Device from saving passwords

Many of us, usually save passwords for applications that they access on a regular basis, as it makes signing in much easier and faster.

Additionally, it also eliminates the time spent on figuring out the password in case you have forgotten the same.

To secure your Android smartphone and step up security on your device, you should not allow apps to save passwords as it can increase the risk of your accounts being accessed by unwanted attackers.