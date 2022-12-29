scorecardresearch
Five tips to make Google Chrome more personalised for the New Year

Here is how you can customise Google Chrome to make it your own.

Change these settings to make Google Chrome more personalised (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)
We are just a few days away from 2023, and many of us plan to start the new year with a fresh mindset. But it might also be a good time to give a fresh start to your browser. And yes, for many people this is Google Chrome, currently the number one web browser in the world. But you can customise it many ways to make it truly your own, and we’ve listed out some tips below.

Do note that, all the Google Chrome tips that we have mentioned in this article work on the desktop version of Google Chrome, and some of these features are also available on the mobile version of Chrome for Android and iOS devices.

This enables users to access history and bookmarks on all Chrome web browsers.

Turn on sync

If you use Google Chrome on more than one device, then turning on a sync will let you access the history, passwords, and bookmarks on all the devices. If you are installing Google Chrome on a new device, you can enable the same while setting up the browser. Similarly, if you want to enable sync on an older device then go to Settings on Chrome and click on Turn on to enable data syncing with the cloud.

You can use Bing or Yahoo as your search engine on Chrome.

Change search engine

Want to use Chrome but not interested in using the Google search engine? Here is how you can change the default search engine on Chrome from Google to any of the other search engines of your liking. Go to Settings on your Chrome and search for search engine and select the search engine of your choice from the Search engine used in the address bar menu, which includes DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, Bing, and Info.com.

This feature will automatically add live captions to videos.

Enable live captions

If you want a lot of videos on the Chrome browser, then this feature will automatically add live captions to the videos. To enable the live caption feature on Google Chrome go to Settings > Accessibility> and enable live caption to get automatic captions on any video that you play on the Google Chrome web browser.

Chrome store has plenty of free themes.

Change theme

You can change the theme on Google Chrome to make it look like a completely different web browser. To change the theme on Chrome, Go to Settings > Appearance > Theme and you can download the theme of your choice from Chrome web browser. Most of these are lightweight themes and can drastically change the look and feel of the Chrome web browser.

You can create new profile on Chrome with/without an email.

Add multiple accounts

This is a good feature for those who want to maintain a work-life balance. You can add multiple accounts to Google Chrome, and these accounts will behave like individual web browsers and do not combine the history, bookmarks, and passwords from work mail and personal email ID.

To add new accounts on Google Chrome, click on the account icon in the top right corner and select add to set up a new Chrome profile. You can either set up a new profile with or without an email ID.

