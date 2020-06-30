SHAREit, Xender banned in India: 5 alternative file-sharing apps you can use

JioSwitch has got good ratings on Google Play Store JioSwitch has got good ratings on Google Play Store

The long list of 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government includes not just video-sharing platforms but a few utility apps of daily use as well. Two of these apps are SHAREIt and Xender which were used for sharing files offline, especially by android users. Even though these apps have not been reportedly removed from the Play Store App and Apple App Store like TikTok, here are a few alternate apps that will help you get the work done.

Files by Google

Files by Google was launched in 2017 as Files Go. Along with offline file sharing, the app lets you manage and browse your files and clean up cache files to help your smartphone run smoother. Currently, the app is only available on android and not iOS.

ShareAll

ShareAll lets you share files via WiFi File transfer instead of Bluetooth. You can also password protect your files whether it’s music, photos, documents, videos etc. It is only available for android users.

Send Anywhere

The Send Anywhere app also lets its users share files using Wi-Fi direct. There is another dimension to the Send Anywhere App as it uses 256-bit reinforced file encryption for enhanced security when you share files with others. You can even create links so that you can copy-paste the link on social media and messaging platforms allowing users to receive files easily. The app is available on both android and iOS.

Superbeam

Superbeam is pretty similar to banned Chinese app SHAREIt. Superbeam also uses WiFi Direct to transfer files to other devices. The users have two options to share files with other Superbeam users. They can either QR code or type in with manual keys. It is available on both operating systems, iOS and android.

JioSwitch

JioSwitch also lets you share files with other devices offline. You can transfer files cross-platform as well. The app has excellent reviews on Google Play Store. One of the reasons for it is that it does not show adds and lets you transfer files at high speed.

