Change these five settings to make your iPhone more private and secure

Apple iPhone has a lot of features that most users miss out on. With the latest iOS 16, Apple has baked in a lot of new capabilities to make an iPhone private and secure. However, some of these features and disabled by default and one has to manually enable them to make get most out of their iPhone.

Here are the five settings that you should immediately change to make your iPhone secure. With these settings in place, you can get a completely new experience even on an older iPhone model.

Enable Face ID/Touch ID for third-party apps

If you are new to iPhone, then it is best to enable Face ID/Touch ID for other apps. By doing so, one needs to scan their face or fingerprint to access a specific app, which makes your iPhone more secure.

Go to Settings > Face ID/Touch ID and passcode > enter your iPhone passcode, and Face ID or Touch ID for other apps. Do note that, most of the third-party apps will also you to enable Face ID or Touch ID at the time of setup.

Enable iPhone findable after powering off

By enabling iPhone findable after power off, you will be able to track your iPhone even if it is switched off. Go to the power menu (by pressing the volume and side button) and select enable iPhone findable after power off. This feature will also come in handy if you ever lose your iPhone, where, you will be able to track it even if someone switches it off.

Change notification style

You can change the notification style from stack to count to hide the contents of the notification in the lock screen. On top of that, change the show previews option to when unlocked to see the details of the notification only when the iPhone is unlocked.

Set up Face ID with a mask

If you wear glasses or a mask, then set up a Face ID with a mask, which will improve face recognition while wearing glasses or a face mask. Do note that, Apple suggests that Face ID is most accurate only when it is set to full face recognition.

Disable allowing app to request to track

If you are annoyed with the notification that you get each time you download an app saying allow the app to track, then you can directly disable allow the app to request to track feature. To do so, go to settings > privacy and security > tracking > and disable allow apps to request to track.