OnePlus 11 to Realme 10 Pro Coke edition: Five new smartphones launched in India this week

This week, we witnessed the launch of new smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Poco, Realme, and more. The range of smartphones launched this week includes entry-level models to premium high-end devices like the OnePlus 11, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. We also witnessed the launch of the world’s first Coca-Cola-branded smartphone.

Here are the five new smartphones that were announced this week in India.

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 (review) was the most hyper smartphone of this year and it comes with a starting price of Rs 56,999, making it the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered smartphone in the country. The device has a third-generation Hasselblad camera system with a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also has a 2K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

When compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 11 does miss out on a few features like wireless charging. Besides, OnePlus has also confirmed that its latest flagship device will receive four major Android OS upgrades along with five years of security updates. Right now, the phone ships with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS.

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R is currently the most affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and costs Rs 39,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has an FHD+ 120Hz curved display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. While the 11R misses out on Hasselblad branding, the device still has a triple camera setup placed inside a circular camera array.

Just like the OnePlus 11, the 11R is also said to receive four major Android OS updates. Hence, the phone will receive up to an Android 17 update. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and the device does miss out on wireless charging like its premium sibling.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition

The latest partnership between Realme and Coca-Cola gives us the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. This limited edition device flaunts Coke branding all over the product, and it even comes with a Coke bottle cap-styled SIM card removal tool. In terms of specifications, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone offers 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and ships with Android 13 OS with RealmeUI 4 skin and customised wallpapers and icons.

The device retails for Rs 20,999, which makes it a bit more expensive than the regular Realme 10 Pro 5G. For someone who is looking for a uniquely styled smartphone, the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition seems like a great option.

Poco X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro is a performance-oriented smartphone based on the Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device also has an FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and the phone also features a 120Hz display. The specifications of the Poco X5 Pro are similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which is currently limited to the Chinese market.

An affordable phone with 5G connectivity (Image credit: Infinix) An affordable phone with 5G connectivity (Image credit: Infinix)

Infinix Zero 5G 2023

The Infinix Zero 5G is another interesting smartphone that got launched this week. This affordable 5G-enabled smartphone is based on the Dimensity 920 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Along with this, the company also announced a more capable Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo, powered by the more capable Mediatek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Both variants have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging and the devices ship with dated Android 12 OS with a custom XOS 12 skin on top.