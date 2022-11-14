Five interesting things you can do with Google Assistant

Google Assistant is a powerful tool to perform tasks like making phone calls, setting reminders, or getting directions. But these are only the basics that everyone’s likely already familiar with — the voice assistant is actually capable of so much more — some of which you may even be surprised to hear about. Today we list down some of the coolest things you can do with Google Assistant, so you can get the most out of it.

Make notes on Google Keep

Yes, you can always use the traditional method of manually opening up Google Keep and typing in your notes using the keyboard. But you know what’d be a lot cooler? Noting down things by dictating them! Using Google Assistant’s highly accurate voice recognition you can create a shopping list, list down daily tasks, or simply create a note for something you know will slip your mind otherwise.

The process is simple: Just say “Hey Google” and ask it to “Make a note,” followed by the actual content. But if you use a third-party notes app like Evernote already, then you can specify the app you wish to save the note to by saying something like: “Make a note in Evernote.” Once the note has been created, you can access it by simply saying the Hey Google hotword followed by “Notes!”

Remember things

Memorize something and it may slip your mind, but store something in a computer/mobile phone and it’ll remain there for eternity. You can use Google Assistant to remember things for you — just ask it to “Remember X” and the voice assistant will never forget “X”…unless you ask it to. The feature works similarly to reminders, except it isn’t tied to any date or time. As an example, you can ask Assistant to remember that your documents are in the bedroom drawer. This information can be accessed by saying “open memory.” You can also be a little more specific, asking Assistant something like: “Where are my documents?”

Sports queries

If you are someone who watches a lot of sports, then there are a number of queries you can use to stay up to date with your favourite team’s score, their next game, and more. “How is TEAM doing” shows you the latest news concerning the team you enquired about. “When is the next TEAM game” will immediately fire up a Google search page detailing the team in question’s next match, along with Assistant reading out key info.

Flip a coin

Assistant’s Flip a Coin feature is like a cure for your indecisiveness Assistant’s Flip a Coin feature is like a cure for your indecisiveness

Can’t seem to make a decision? Want to flip a coin on it but have got an empty pocket? Google Assistant’s got you covered with the “Flip a coin” command. The command is pretty self-explanatory — say it and Assistant will flip a coin for you virtually with a nice little animation.

Song detection

A lot of people like to use Shazam to detect a song being played around them and find its name, but there’s a simpler alternative. If you’ve got an Android, then chances are that you’ve already got a Google search widget on your home screen. Click on the mic icon on the widget, then on the “Search for a song” option at the bottom, and Google will immediately start scanning for any music being played around you. The results are accurate and the scanning barely lasts for a few seconds.

Advertisement

Bonus

It’s clear that Google Assistant’s a super useful tool that can ease up a lot of things for you when used right. But if you’re bored with nothing interesting to do, then there are a bunch of queries you can play around with to kill time. For example, “Do a barrel roll” will open up a Google Search page and spin it around in an amusing little animation. We’ve listed down more of such fun Easter Eggs below: