Five free useful Safari extensions for Mac to try in 2021

Those who use Apple devices know Safari is the go-to best web browser of a Mac. It’s fast, reliable, and delivers a better web browsing experience. But not many are aware that Apple’s native browser, like Google Chrome, offers a plethora of extensions that can make your web browsing experience better.

Here are five useful Mac Safari extensions for you.

Pocket

Pocket is a well-know bookmarking extension for Safari. It essentially lets users save any web content, be it an article, video or image, to read/view later. For someone who is in the research field, Pocket is a great bookmarking tool. The advantage of using Pocket is that the article you read can be viewed later without needing an active internet connection. If you spot a detailed article on the health benefits of mint, simply ‘pocket’ it to go through later. It’s free but there is also a premium version that seems less useful.

Pocket Safari extension. (Image credit: Pocket) Pocket Safari extension. (Image credit: Pocket)

Grammarly

This free Safari extension is a must-have for anyone who writes a lot. Grammarly’s Safari extension is really useful when you are chatting with a recruiter on Linkedin or writing a blog post. Just to avoid any typos or spelling errors, the Grammarly extension is an important productivity tool that can save you from a major embarrassment. The extension highlights a sentence that is grammatically not correct, allowing you to instantly fix it. The best part of Grammarly is that it works with WordPress, Hootsuite, and Facebook. The service is free and in case you want more premium features such as detecting plagiarism, a premium version is also available.

Grammarly Safari extension. (Image credit: Grammarly) Grammarly Safari extension. (Image credit: Grammarly)

SearchPreview

If you search for “striped t-shirts” on Google, you mostly get a boring text listing of search results. Sometimes do get a few images at the top of the results list with simple text descriptions. But if you use SearchPreview, the extension adds a thumbnail image of the website along with the text description. This makes the result listing more visually more appealing. The free extension is useful when you are shopping for smartphones or clothes. The best part of the SearchPreview extension is that it works with popular search engines, including Google, Bing, Yahoo! and DuckDuckGo.

YouTube Lyrics Safari extension. (Image credit: YouTube Lyrics/Website) YouTube Lyrics Safari extension. (Image credit: YouTube Lyrics/Website)

YouTube Lyrics

Lyrics aren’t officially supported if you play a video on YouTube, and that’s a bummer. But this YouTube lyrics extension from Rob Wu displays solves the problem. The free extension displays a button below the video window and upon clicking the button, the extension will locate the song lyrics and display them in a window on the side of the screen. What’s more, the extension also works with Spotify Web Player, SoundCloud, and Saavn.

Liner Safari extension. (Image credit: Liner) Liner Safari extension. (Image credit: Liner)

Liner

There have been times when you come across an article that you think is worth sharing with your inner circle. However, there are only some portions of the article that you want to highlight. Well, in that case, Liner is what you need. As the name suggests, the Liner extension highlights the important parts of the article. So the next time you are reading an article, simply click on the Liner extension icon and a dialogue box will open letting you know the “Highlight Mode” is enabled. Now you can drag and drop whichever part of the article you want to highlight the text. The good think about the Liner extension is that you can always refer back to old articles whenever you wish to. The extension is free to use. A premium version can also be purchased but the free plan should be okay for most users.