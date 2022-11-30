iPhone 15 to OnePlus 11 Pro: 5 most-anticipated flagship smartphones of 2023

With 2023 right around the corner, we can expect to see some brand-new flagship smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus. If you are planning to buy a new premium smartphone, it is best to postpone your purchase for a couple of weeks and get a truly next-generation flagship smartphone with better value for money. Whether you are waiting for OnePlus’ next flagship or the Galaxy S23, these devices are also expected to pack in a great display, high-end camera setup, and newer fast-charging technologies.

Here are the top five flagships smartphones to look forward to in 2023.

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Oppo Find X5 Pro. (Image credit: Express photo) Oppo Find X5 Pro. (Image credit: Express photo)

The Oppo Find X series of flagship smartphones are known for premium design, high-end hardware, and fast charging capabilities, and the Oppo Find X6 Pro will be no different. The company has already confirmed that the Oppo Find X6 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The device offers at least 8/128GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a UFS 4.0 storage solution with improved read and write speed.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro will ship with Android 13 OS with custom ColorOS 13 skin on top. The company is likely to introduce 150W or even faster wired charging on the Find X6 Pro, and the brand is likely to include a fast charging adapter in the retail package.

As per the speculations, the Oppo Find X6 Pro will get a dedicated periscope zoom lens. While the Find X6 Pro is not the first Oppo smartphone to get a periscope zoom lens, it is a clear improvement when compared to the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which did miss out on a periscope camera. Oppo might limit the availability of the Find X6 Pro to select markets just like its predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was The Galaxy S22 Ultra was Samsung ’s flagship phone of 2022. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will consist of at least three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three variants are likely to use a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and they are also expected to come with a new and improved camera setup.

The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus will have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The more expensive Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature one of the best smartphone displays with technologies like 120Hz refresh rate with the latest LTPO technology, 2K resolution, and the latest Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus will have a similar design as their predecessors with a slight change in the camera module. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to look similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a premium finish. All three variants are expected to offer features like an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, wireless, and reverse wireless charging.

The Galaxy S23 series will ship with Android 13 OS with custom OneUI 5 skin on top, and all three devices are likely to receive four major Android OS upgrades. In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus are likely to be priced similarly to the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus and are expected to cost under Rs 1,00,000 in India. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to cost around Rs 1,30,000, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro was a fun device. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are likely to be some of the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered smartphones, at least at the time of launch, slated on December 1st. These smartphones are set to launch in China on December 1st, and they are likely to make their way to India in the first quarter of 2023.

As a result of Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica, the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a Leica-powered camera setup. Leica is known for its colours and contrast, and these smartphones might even feature a dedicated Leica mode, and these are also expected to support up to 8K video recording.

As per the official teasers, the Xiaomi 13 will have a flat display with narrow bezels on all four sides. The smartphone will have a triple camera setup at the back with a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide angle lens. The Xiaomi 13 Pro when compared to the vanilla variant is likely to feature a larger display and a bigger battery.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 are probably the last set of flagship smartphones to launch in 2023 and Apple will unveil these devices in October. The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be the first iPhone to feature a USB Type-C port with a faster data transfer rate.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to introduce features like a periscope zoom lens for the first time on an iPhone and the device is likely to be powered by the A17 Bionic processor with 6/8GB of RAM and 128, 256, 512, and 1TB of internal storage.

The base iPhone 15 is likely to get a 120Hz OLED display with a dynamic island. The iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 15 Plus will have a larger 6.7-inch display. We can expect to see a dual-camera setup, possibly with a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and both models are expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic processor.

OnePlus 11 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro.(Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The OnePlus 11 Pro just like most other Android flagships of 2023 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. OnePlus has always been known as the early adopter of display technology, and the OnePlus 11 Pro might even come with a 144Hz curved 2K display with improved peak brightness.

OnePlus 11 Pro is likely to have a triple camera setup at the back, possibly with a high-resolution primary sensor with Hasselblad tuning. OnePlus 11 Pro will ship with Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13 skin, featuring at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.