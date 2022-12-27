Five best free video games for this holiday season on PC and console

The number of people who like to play video games is increasing with each passing day. While some might want to kill a few hours, a few play for entertainment, and then there are professionals who swear by video games and make a livelihood by gaming and streaming. Given it is the end of the year, if you have some free time on your hands, you might be looking for a new video game to play. But if you are not ready to shell out money for PC, console-based games, here are the top five video games that are available for free. This listicle includes games of all kinds, offering something for everyone.

Battle Royale/Shooter: PUBG

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the most popular multiplayer battle royale-style video games that also happen to be free on PC, Xbox, and Playstation. Games like Valorant, Apex Legend, and Fornite are some of the alternatives that you can consider. This is a game, where, 100 players fight against each other to survive on an island and the last player or the team standing will get a chicken dinner. Besides PC and gaming consoles, PUBG is also available for Android and iOS smartphones. With various maps, costumes, and weapons, PUBG offers a lot of variation to keep the players engaging and interesting.

Simulation: Sims 4

Want something that’s not aggressive as shooting other people? Sims 4 could be the game that you are looking for, which is now available for free on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Be your own major and build a city as per your taste. This is one videogame that could bring many of your imaginations like owning a skyscraper and managing your own municipality become true, at least in your digital world.

MMO: Final Fantasy XIV

If you are looking for a role-playing game with an online massive community, then check out Final Fantasy XIV, which recently became free, at least on some platforms. While the entire game might not be free, you can still play the base game along with the first expansion without spending a rupee. The online community for Final Fantasy XIV is said to be entry-level player friendly. Do note that, to unlock some of the levels, you have to play, which is a fair ask from the developers.

Party game: Fall Guys

This is one game that anyone can play. Fall Guys is a free-to-play party game filled with interesting chapters and even children of all ages can play this. This one game is filled with multiple mini-games that are both fun and challenging to play at the same time. Fall Guys Season 1 is now available for free on PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch.

Fighting game: MultiVersus

If you are looking for a well-designed fighting video game, then we are happy to report that the well-acclaimed MultiVersus has now gone free, which was recently awarded as the best fighting game. This is a simple yet very detailed 2v2 fighting-style video game, where, the side who completes four knockouts wins the match. It has also various DC characters like Wonder Woman.