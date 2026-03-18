Fitbit’s AI Coach can now see your medical records; here’s how it changes your health tracking

Fitbit is preparing to take its health-tracking experience a step further by allowing its AI-powered personal health coach to access users’ medical records. The update is expected to roll out soon and could change how people use wearable devices to monitor their health.
The update will allow Fitbit’s AI coach to combine data from wearable devices with medical records. This includes details such as past doctor visits, medications and lab results.
By bringing all this information together, the system is expected to provide more personalised advice. Instead of simply looking at their activity or sleep patterns, the AI coach will be able to provide suggestions based on an overall view of their health.
For example, it could look at how their sleep or exercise patterns affect existing medical conditions, helping users better understand their overall health.
In addition to this release, Fitbit is enhancing its sleep-tracking features. The latest updates will improve the accuracy and detail of sleep detection. It will be better at telling when the user is actually sleeping versus simply lying in bed. It will also be able to track naps, interruptions during the night, and changes in sleep stages.
These updates will allow for more information in their sleep score, including not only how much sleep they get, but also how easily they fall asleep and how consistent their sleep patterns are.
The new feature will allow users to link their medical records directly within the Fitbit app. Once connected, the AI coach can analyse this data alongside information collected from the wearable device.
Users will also have the option to share their health summaries with their doctors or family members, if needed.
In addition, Fitbit is working on integrating more health-related information into one place, including devices such as continuous glucose monitors.
On one hand, the new features open many avenues for users. On the other hand, there is also concern for their privacy. However, Fitbit has stated that users will be given complete control over their information, including how it is stored, shared, or deleted. The company has also stated that medical information will not be used for advertising purposes.
Experts also point out that, despite these AI health tools, users should not rely solely on these tools for their health. Experts state that these tools cannot diagnose or cure health problems.