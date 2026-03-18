Fitbit’s AI Coach can now see your medical records; here’s how it changes your health tracking

The latest updates will improve the accuracy and detail of sleep detection. It will be better at telling when the user is actually sleeping versus simply lying in bed. (Image: Google)

Fitbit is preparing to take its health-tracking experience a step further by allowing its AI-powered personal health coach to access users’ medical records. The update is expected to roll out soon and could change how people use wearable devices to monitor their health.

The update will allow Fitbit’s AI coach to combine data from wearable devices with medical records. This includes details such as past doctor visits, medications and lab results.

By bringing all this information together, the system is expected to provide more personalised advice. Instead of simply looking at their activity or sleep patterns, the AI coach will be able to provide suggestions based on an overall view of their health.