Fitbit says breathing rate, heart rate variability early indicators of Covid-19

American fitness brand Fitbit believes breathing rate and heart rate variability can detect Covid-19 one to two days before symptoms are even reported by the user. Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park said over 100,000 Fitbit users signed up for a study to determine if it can “build an algorithm to detect potential signs of the disease” and the “results are incredibly exciting”.

Park said COVID-19 has accelerated Fitbit’s critical research on illness detection, with leading institutions like Stanford, Scripps Research, King’s College London and others around the globe to determine if wearables can be used to detect potential signs and COVID-19.

Some of this tech also finds its way into Fitbit’s new range of smart wearables. Fitbit Sense, the company’s new flagship smartwatch, has the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch to alert about growing stress levels and help to manage it better. It also offers advanced heart rate tracking technology, a new ECG app and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor with six days of battery life.

Priced at Rs 33,990 in India, the Fitbit Sense will come with a six-month trial pack of Fitbit Premium.

The Fitbit Versa 3, meanwhile, offers Sleep Score and smart wake features and debuts an on-device microphone ushering in an Amazon Alexa smartwatch experience. It will have on-device GPS, in-app workout intensity map, enhanced PurePulse 2.0 technology and Active Zone Minutes that make it easier than ever to stay on top of your fitness goals. Plus the built-in speaker and microphone will let users take quick phone calls, send calls to voicemail and adjust call volume -all from the wrist. Versa 3 offers at least six days of battery life and will be priced Rs 25,999 in India.

The more affordable Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker has a slim design with a better screen and offers 10 days of battery life. It comes with 20+ goal-based exercise modes, advanced sleep tools, 24/7 heart rate tracking, menstrual health tracking, and visibility of your food and hydration intake. With a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium, the Inspire 2 will be priced Rs 10,999 in India.

