Fitbit rolls out a new 5.2 software update for Sense and Versa 3

Fitbit has released a new 5.2 software update that is for only two wearables. After downloading it, the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will be able to see the nightly average SpO2 value and the range from their previous night’s sleep right on their wrist.

Previously, all your SpO2 stats were only available on the Today dashboard on the Fitbit app. The notifications now also offer support for Hindi characters for all on-device message alerts.

One can also personalize the high and low heart rate notifications. Previously, this feature was available only on Fitbit Sense, and this is now available on Versa 3 too. You will now receive on-wrist and in-app notifications if your device detects that your heart rate goes above or below your set heart rate threshold.

Fitbit users will now also see a new on-device clock face switcher that lets you swap your clock face without leaving the main screen. One just needs to long-press the clock face for a few seconds to open the Clocks app to choose from a selection of up to five of your clock faces.

In addition to the new update, Fitbit has also launched a new Snore and Noise detect experiment, which is available for a limited number of Premium users. “When your device detects that you are asleep, the microphone on your Sense or Versa 3 device samples sound every few seconds to monitor snoring and the ambient noise level in your bedroom. This helps you better understand your sleeping environment with a sound analysis of your sleep so you can discover what might be disrupting your sleep and causing your awakenings or restlessness, the company said.

Alexa Voice Service has also been introduced to 10 additional countries around the world. Now users from India will have the added capability to receive replies in the Hindi language from the on-device voice assistant, making it easier than ever to stay connected.