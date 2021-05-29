Fitbit is developing a snore and noise detection feature

Fitbit is soon expected to launch a snore and noise detection feature, which will help gauge snoring during sleep. This feature basically uses the microphone on your Fitbit device to monitor the sounds in your sleep environment and give you results the next morning, as per the company’s official site.

At the moment, the feature is not accessible to a wide range of users and one will find it in the 3.42 version of the Fitbit app, as per a report by 9to5Google. Fitbit has issued a disclaimer on the site, which says the feature “is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment; you should always consult your physician or health care provider about any health issues.”

9to5Google has shared some screenshots of the feature, showing how this actually works. The feature detects when a user has gone to sleep and after that it listens to ambient noise including potential snoring. It can detect snores from you or someone next to you, but can’t tell who is snoring, so the result might be different if your partner also snores.

After detecting ambient noise, Fitbit’s device then analyses the noise levels to discover a baseline noise level. It basically tries to find out snore-specific noise and then determine if the person is snoring or it is some other noise.

“When our algorithm detects an event that’s louder than the baseline noise level, it performs a calculation to decide if it’s snoring or something else. If the noise level in your room is louder than the snoring, this feature may not be able to pick up the snoring,” the company said.

Fitbit will detect snores throughout the night and give data on three levels. One is “None to mild,” which means you were snoring for less than 10% of the total time you were asleep. The second one is “Moderate,” which means the total snoring time was 10-40 percent. The third one is called “Frequent,” which means a users’ snoring time was more than 40 percent of total sleep time.

The cited source also reported that Fitbit can also tell you how loud the ambient noise was in your bedroom, and this information will be shared on a scale of “Very quiet” to “Very loud.” As this feature will consume a lot of battery, the company says that the fitness tracker should be charged above 40 percent before using the new sleep system.