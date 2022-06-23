Fitbit announces new Sleep Profile feature with ‘Sleep Animals’: All you need to know

Google-owned Fitbit has announced a new feature: Sleep Profile. This new feature is aimed at making your sleep data easier to interpret with longitudinal analysis of sleep patterns and fun animal characters so that you can take steps to improve your sleep quality and overall health.

The new Sleep Profile features assesses 10 sleep metrics including data points like bedtime consistency, the time before quality sleep, and disrupted sleep. According to the company, this provides a deeper look inside a user’s sleeping habits and personalised guidance on how to fall within the ideal ranges according to their specific body type, which will help them improve their sleep and overall health.

According to Fitbit, its research team studied 1,000 different sleep features during analysis before distilling them down to the key metrics they have included in the profile. These range from new metrics like sleep schedule variability and time before sounds sleep and disrupted sleep to previously tracked metrics such as sleep duration, restfulness and REM sleep.

The team’s research found that these data points portray a holistic month-long view of your sleep patterns and quality. Sleep Profile will also provide ideal ranges for each metric and where you fall within that range so that you can choose where to focus your improvement efforts.

Fitbit Premium Sleep Profiles: All Sleep animals and their meanings

These data points will be gathered from your sleep analysis and will be used to give you a designated Sleep Animal. Here is what your designated Sleep Animal says about your sleep pattern

1. Giraffe: This means your sleep tends to be shorter and you are more likely to sleep late up and wake up earlier. But you still have a good proportion of deep and REM sleep despite a shorter overall duration.

2. Bear: This means that you have a consistent sleep schedule and that you regularly fall asleep around the same time. You might go to bed earlier than most and reach sound sleep quickly. Your sleep would probably be long and restful with a good proportion of deep and REM sleep.

3. Dolphin: This means that you fall asleep later than most people and also sleep for less time overall, potentially due to an inconsistent sleep schedule. This also means that you tend to be a lighter sleeper and take naps throughout the day to catch up on your sleep.

4. Hedgehog: If your Sleep Animal is the hedgehog, this means that you typical fall asleep later and wake up earlier. You are a light sleeper who usually takes longer to reach sound sleep and gets less deep and REM sleep as a result.

5. Parrot: This means that your sleep time is usually consistent and that you don’t sleep too early or late. Also, you tend to reach sound sleep quickly and typically get a good amount of sleep every night. You may likely sleep deeply but might have light REM sleep due to waking up briefly throughout the night.

6. Tortoise: You typically fall asleep at different times each night but earlier than most. This fact, paired with slightly later average wake times, could mean that you spend more time in bed but find it harder to reach sound sleep, impacting your REM and deep sleep.

In order to receive an assessment, you need to sleep wearing a device for atleast 14 nights per calendar month. Fitbit Premium members will then be able to see their Sleep Profile, including sleep animal and monthly sleep analysis on the first day of every month. Your animal can change from month to month based on the data collected during the previous month. Fitbit says that there is no such thing as an ideal animal. The animals are for helping better understand your sleep patterns and how you can improve them.