Firework, the TikTok rival, is getting some help from Xiaomi in India

Everyone wants to be a content creator in today’s time and that is possibly the reason behind TikTok’s massive success in India and rest of the world. In fact, today, TikTok has become synonymous with short-video creation. And the lockdown has only made it more popular among Indians.

There are several similar video creation platforms available in the market but none as popular as TikTok. Silicon Valley-based Firework short-video creating platform believes they have the potential and offer features such as Reveal and Gemi to drive people to their platform. The short format 30-second decentralised video platform launched in India in 2019. Firework app is available on Google Play store, Apple App store and various other platforms.

“Firework provides safe, high quality and entertaining content to its audience and it is a perfect alliance,” Sunil Nair, CEO, Firework India told indianexpress.com. He further elaborated that the company aims to make Firework available where there is “already an audience that is consuming short video content”.

With the aim to build a stronghold in the Indian market, Firework recently partnered with smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi to be a part of its MI Video platform that comes pre-installed in all Mi and Redmi phones from budget to high-end devices.

“Mi phones have a huge captive user base which is young and energetic. The consumption of short videos across genres on the phones showed a spike in the last few months. MI Video is a very active app that is native to the phone and hence an integration made sense,” said Nair speaking about the collaborating with Xiaomi.

Moving forward, Firework revealed that it has several arrangements in the pipeline with smartphone companies and other devices. “We want to be available wherever our audience exists. There are similar deals in the works across other parts of the world,” Nair said.

How to use Firework on a Xiaomi phone?

To use Firework, Xiaomi phone users will not need to install the app to get access to features such as Reveal. All Mi Video users will get access to Firework within the MI Video app. “We are providing a highly curated video feed customised for the countries where MI Video has released the Firework integration. All new features that are released across the Firework app or the Firework network will be available to MI Video users, Nair revealed.

Can it rival TikTok?

Firework and TikTok are similar yet very different. The app has witnessed more than double growth during the pandemic lockdown. Compared to TikTok, Firework lets users shoot videos up to 30 seconds (TikTok videos are limited to 15 secs) and follows a professionally created user video format. The app also takes the security of its users very seriously. Firework doesn’t allow children to use the app given the mix of content available on the platform.

To attract more and more Indian users to the platform, Firework is currently working on Indian language support in terms of content. The app already supports some Indian languages and some more will be added in the days to come. “We are also invested in ensuring that the videos compression is world-class to allow people to watch more videos even in bad data locations,” Nair explained.

