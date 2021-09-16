Firefox’s new ‘Suggest’ feature plans to change how we search the web

Mozilla has announced the launch of its new Firefox Suggest feature for its browser. The feature is built directly into the Firefox browser and will provide users with relevant information and websites to improve the web browsing experience, as per the company.

The company has also stated that when users enable the smarter suggestions feature, the company will only collect relevant information which is essential to operate, update and improve the functionality of Firefox Suggest and the overall user experience.

As of now, Firefox already allows users to search for their browsing history and tabs and use their preferred search engine directly from Firefox’s Awesome Bar.

The new Suggest feature is set to enhance this by adding other sources of information such as Wikipedia, Pocket articles, reviews and credible content from sponsored, vetted partners and trusted organizations.

Additionally Firefox Suggest will contain sponsored suggestions from various partners.

The company is also developing contextual suggestions which aims to enhance and speed up the searching experience. It is important to note that for the platform to deliver contextual suggestions, Firefox will need to send Mozilla data which has been collected.

These will include what is being typed in the search bar, city-level location data, as well as how users react with suggestions. The company says it aims to be transparent about the data it will collect.

Firefox Suggest is launching as a customizable feature, so users will have control of their web experience.

The company has confirmed it will begin offering contextual suggestions to a percentage of people in the US as an opt-in experience.