Firefox launches Firefox Suggest feature which may bring ads: How to Disable

Firefox is introducing its Firefox Suggest feature, that is said to provide website suggestions in the address bar. Firefox’s latest 93.0 update will introduce the feature, which will bring sponsored address bar suggestions to its browser.

What this means is while browsing, Mozilla will showcase content from its partners, based on the user’s search queries in the address bar. The ad links will appear next to all the usual search suggestions, and users could find it to be intrusive.

The internet is already filled with ads and the addition of these ads in the address bar could hinder the experience. Mozilla is calling this feature Firefox Suggest.

As per Firefox’s support page, the Firefox Suggest is a “feature that serves as a trustworthy guide to the better Web, surfacing relevant information and sites to help you accomplish your goals.” These relevant suggestions come “from trusted partners based on what you’re searching for.”

After you update to the latest version, the browser will send you a message notification asking you to enable Firefox Suggest.

If you wish to enable these suggestions, you can tap on ‘Allow suggestions’ or click on ‘Customize in settings’ to personalise the experience and the types of suggestions that will show up.

The company has partnered with adMarketplace to offer sponsored results to its users. Thankfully, if you wish to disable the feature you can do so.

How to disable sponsored suggestions on Firefox

1. Open Firefox browser

2. Click on the top menu button

3. Click on Settings > Privacy and Security.

4. Visit the Address Bar options

5. Head to Firefox Suggest section

6. To enable or disable the feature, select or deselect the checkbox next to Contextual suggestions.

7. To enable or disable traditional address bar suggestions, select or deselect the associated checkboxes.