Amazon begins rolling out redesigned Fire TV interface: Here’s what’s new

The user interface of the Fire TV is going to look a lot different as Amazon is rolling out the new design update for Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs. The new update will be first made available for the latest versions of Fire Stick and Fire Stick Lite. For older Fire Stick and Fire TV-enabled smart TVs (Onida and Akai in India), the new interface will start showing next year.

Here are a few changes that Fire TV users will see in the near future:

# The home screen of the Fire TV has got a complete makeover. Currently, the main menu options are at the top of the interface with promotions of the latest shows and movies below followed by frequently used apps and content. In the new interface, the menu options are present below the promotions caraousel. The menu options caraousel also shows the frequently used or favourite apps as per the user which can be customised as well.

# On the home screen, instead of the previous menu which showed Your Videos, Movies, TV Shows, and Apps, the new interface shows Library, Home, Find, and Live. The Settings option has been made an icon at extreme right. So far, there is no confirmation from Amazon regarding the listed shows and movies. However, it is most likely to be a curated version of apps and shows available on the apps installed.

# The new Find option takes the user to a different screen. There are four major options — Free, Movies, TV Shows and Appstore. Below these options, users can find movies and TV shows based on genre. There are also options for kids-oriented content and live sports. The interface takes a cleaner approach than before but it is yet to be seen whether it helps find content easily or not.

# Amazon Prime Video users may have noticed personalised profiles which comes in handy especially when kids are using the FireTV. Now, up to six profiles can be created for FireTV users. They will be able to opt for Alexa Voice Profile which recognises the voice and quickly swaps to his/her profile. There is also an Alexa Explore Option which will be available with the new update.

