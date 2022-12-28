You can buy an Apple Watch Ultra clone for Rs 2499

Fire Boltt, India’s number one smartwatch brand in terms of sales figures has officially launched its latest offering the Gladiator in India. The Fire Boltt Gladiator is an unofficial Apple Watch Ultra clone. It just costs Rs 2,499 in India and will be available on Amazon starting December 30th.

The Fire Boltt Gladiator is available in Black, Blue, Black Gold, and Gold colour options and the watch comes with a metal body and replaceable straps. The Gladiator supports up to 123 sports modes and it is also packed with features like a heart rate monitoring sensor, a SpO2 sensor for real-time blood oxygen level monitoring, and it can even track the menstrual cycle.

The watch also has five GPS-assisted modes, which allow the device to accurately track activities like cycling, walking, jogging, and trailing. On top of that, the watch also has a rugged finish and it is said to be a durable smartwatch.

The smartwatch is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance and it comes with a large 1.96-inch display, which is said to be the largest HD display in the segment, which can offer up to 600nits of peak brightness. In terms of battery life, the watch is said to last for a week on a single charge and it comes with a proprietary charging connector along with support for fast charging.

If you are in the market looking for an affordable smartwatch that looks like an Apple Watch Ultra, the Fire Boltt Gladiator does look like a good pick. Do note that, unlike some of the unbranded third-party Apple Watch Ultra clones, the Fire Boltt Gladiator at least comes with one year brand warranty.