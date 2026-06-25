Figma brings coding, motion design, and generative tools into a single canvas

Figma has announced a broad set of new features at Config 2026, introducing tools that bring coding, animation, AI-generated effects, and workflow automation directly into its design platform.

Among the biggest announcements is the Code Layers, a feature that allows users to convert design elements into interactive code-based components directly on the collaborative canvas. The feature lets teams move between design and code moves and extract flows from code into editable design layers for testing and iteration. According to Figma, the feature is designed to help designers, developers, and product teams explore ideas more quickly within a shared workspace rather than focusing solely on production-ready code.

Figma also introduced Figma Motion, a new animation system integrated into Figma Design. The tool adds timelines, keyframes, presets, and AI-assisted animation generation, allowing designers to create and manage motion effects without leaving the platform. In addition, motion data can be inspected in Dev Mode and exported in formats including CSS, React-compatible code, MP4, GIF, and Animated SVG.

The company is also expanding its AI toolkit with Shader Fills and Effects, enabling users to generate visual effects through text prompts or reference images. The AI-generated shaders can be customised directly onto the canvas and integrated into existing designs without requiring technical knowledge of shader programming.

Figma further announced Generative Plugins, a feature that allows users to create custom tools using natural language prompts. These plugins can be tailored for specific workflows, including tasks such as layout generation, vector path tracing, and other repetitive design processes, eliminating the need for traditional plugin development.

Meanwhile, Figma continues to integrate capabilities from Weavy, the node-based workflow platform it acquired last year. The company said users will later this year be able to generate Weavy workflows directly within Figma, enabling AI-powered creative processes and multi-model workflows to operate alongside design projects.

Figma has also upgraded its AI assistant with usable Skills, allowing teams to create repeatable workflows through prompts. The assistant now supports connectors for third-party services, including Notion, GitHub, Excel, Granola, Slack, Atlassian, and Hex, while file attachments can provide additional project context. Agent conversations can also be shared across teams, allowing collaborators to build on each other’s work.

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The announcement highlights Figma’s broader strategy of unifying design, code, motion graphics and AI-assisted creation within a single collaborative environment. As software teams increasingly adopt AI-powered workflows, the company is positioning its platform as a shared workspace where designers, developers, and product managers can move from ideas to implementation without switching between multiple tools.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)