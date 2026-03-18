FIFA World Cup 2026: YouTube to show first 10 minutes of matches for free

YouTube has long been a hub for sports content, and FIFA has now named it a “preferred platform” for the 2026 World Cup. The partnership will allow broadcasters to stream the first 10 minutes of games in the 48-team tournament, which will be taking place across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held at the Mexico City Stadium between Mexico and South Africa, both of which are part of Group A.

The collaboration between FIFA and YouTube aims to encourage younger fans to watch the opening minutes of matches on YouTube before switching to traditional network television channels.