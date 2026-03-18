FIFA World Cup 2026: YouTube to show first 10 minutes of matches for free

FIFA will also stream match previews, highlights and archive footage on YouTube to boost World Cup 2026 reach.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 18, 2026 02:53 PM IST
Fans can watch select World Cup moments and classic matches on FIFA’s official YouTube channel.Fans can watch select World Cup moments and classic matches on FIFA’s official YouTube channel. (Image Source: YouTube)
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YouTube has long been a hub for sports content, and FIFA has now named it a “preferred platform” for the 2026 World Cup. The partnership will allow broadcasters to stream the first 10 minutes of games in the 48-team tournament, which will be taking place across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held at the Mexico City Stadium between Mexico and South Africa, both of which are part of Group A.

The collaboration between FIFA and YouTube aims to encourage younger fans to watch the opening minutes of matches on YouTube before switching to traditional network television channels.

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FIFA says media partners will also be able to stream a select number of matches in full on their channel, share extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, Shorts, and even post video-on-demand content on YouTube.

The football body is also bringing a ton of content from its digital archive, such as full-length past matches and iconic historical events, to FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

In a statement, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom said the collaboration will also help maximise the tournament’s impact and give them “easy access to an immersive view of the biggest single-sport event in history.”

“FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as ​a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By ‌spotlighting ⁠FIFA’s premium content and unlocking new opportunities for Media Partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before,” Grafstrom added.

 

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