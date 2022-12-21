FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi’s Instagram post is most liked in the world and other stats

The finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was no doubt one of the greatest sporting events of recent times. And the match also meant great engagement for tech platforms which saw massive traffic. Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Lionel Messi’s Instagram post on the World Cup win post is currently the most liked in the platform’s history. The post has over 68 million likes on the platform so far. Further during the final match, WhatsApp witnessed a massive 25 million messages being sent per second.

Meta’s platforms were not the only ones that saw a spike in traffic due to the finals. On Twitter, Elon Musk mentioned that the platform saw “147 billion impressions of the #WC2022 conversation” across the world, which is said to be more than double that of the impressions reported during the #Tokyo2020 Olympics.

Elon also shared that Twitter witnessed “24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup!” Players like Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar Jr were some of the most talked about players on Twitter during the FIFA world cup 2022.

24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

FIFA world cup 2022 was available for streaming with up to 4K resolution on JioCinema. According to a press statement JioCinema witnessed 32 million viewers for Argentina vs France final match. Overall, more than 110 million users have witnessed the FIFA world cup 2022 tournament on JioCinema.

The overall watch time of the FIFA world cup has exceeded 40 billion minutes (including Sports18 and JioCinema). During the phase of the tournament, JioCinema is also said to be the number one downloaded app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.