scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi’s Instagram post is most liked in the world and other stats

A whopping 110 million people watched the FIFA world cup 2022 tournament on JioCinema and Sports18 in India.

Tech stats of FIFA world cup 2022 (Image credit: FIFA)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was no doubt one of the greatest sporting events of recent times. And the match also meant great engagement for tech platforms which saw massive traffic. Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Lionel Messi’s Instagram post on the World Cup win post is currently the most liked in the platform’s history. The post has over 68 million likes on the platform so far. Further during the final match, WhatsApp witnessed a massive 25 million messages being sent per second.

Meta’s platforms were not the only ones that saw a spike in traffic due to the finals. On Twitter, Elon Musk mentioned that the platform saw “147 billion impressions of the #WC2022 conversation” across the world, which is said to be more than double that of the impressions reported during the #Tokyo2020 Olympics.

Elon also shared that Twitter witnessed “24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup!” Players like Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar Jr were some of the most talked about players on Twitter during the FIFA world cup 2022.

FIFA world cup 2022 was available for streaming with up to 4K resolution on JioCinema. According to a press statement JioCinema witnessed 32 million viewers for Argentina vs France final match. Overall, more than 110 million users have witnessed the FIFA world cup 2022 tournament on JioCinema.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
Also read: |Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup post becomes most liked on Instagram, beating the record of ‘The Egg’

The overall watch time of the FIFA world cup has exceeded 40 billion minutes (including Sports18 and JioCinema). During the phase of the tournament, JioCinema is also said to be the number one downloaded app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 12:26:50 pm
Next Story

Bringing Ayurveda into the mainstream: Is the ancient system equipped to meet the modern challenges of health and disease?

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close