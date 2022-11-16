Jio launches 5 new roaming plans ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

With the FIFA World Cup starting next week, Jio has launched exclusive international roaming plans that will allow subscribers to continue benefiting from internet services even after they travel international to catch the event live. The telecom provider is promising seamless connectivity in Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia with its new roaming plans.

The five new roaming plans are divided into two categories: Data, voice, & SMS packs and Data only packs. These plans are flexible enough to allow customers to pick a plan based on the number of matches they will experience in Qatar.

The cheapest Data, voice, & SMS packs will cost Rs 1,599 and offer 150 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 1GB of data in total. If that’s too little, then you can go for the priciest plan that will offer 500 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 5GB data for Rs 6,799.

Meanwhile, the data-only packs start off at a more affordable Rs 1,122, offering 1GB data with a 5-day validity. The other option is priced Rs 5,122 with a validity of 21 days and a data cap of 5GB.

Just keep in mind that for a seamless entry into the Qatar stadiums, the local authorities advise you to pre-register the Ehteraz app and apply for a Digital Hayya Card.