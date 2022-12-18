scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

FIFA world cup 2022 Argentina vs France final match: How to live stream

You can live stream the FIFA world cup 2022 finale on platforms like JioCinema, Sports 18, Tata Play, Vi TV and movie apps in India.

FIFA world cup 2022 will take place today in Qatar (Image credit: JioCinema)
The FIFA world cup 2022 tournament is almost over, except for the one final match between the finalists. In the third-place play-off match, Croatia won against Morocco with two goals. Now, all eyes are on the golden FIFA world cup, happening at Lusail stadium in Qatar.

While Messi is aiming for his first-ever world cup, Mbappe is eyeing his second world cup. This high-voltage football match will be witnessed by millions of enthusiasts across the globe, and you can also live stream the same in India from the comforts of your home.

There are several ways of watching Argentina vs France FIFA world cup 2022 final match in India, scheduled to start at 8:30PM IST on the 18th of December, which can be live-streamed on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

There are a few options to watch the final match of the football world cup 2022. Users with a smart device like a mobile, tablet, computer, or smart TV can live stream the match on the JioCinema app, which is available for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This method offers up to 4K streaming of the final match along with commentary in different Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

FIFA world cup 2022 finals live on TV/DTH

Users with cable/DHT connection can catch the live action on MTV HD, Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 Khel channels. For those who don’t have access to the JioCinema app, the same can also be accessed via a web browser on laptops, tablets and other internet-enabled devices.

FIFA world cup finals live streaming on smart devices

Do note that, if you are planning to watch Argentina vs France final match in the best possible resolution, we recommend you download the JioCinema app on a 4K smart TV with a high-speed internet connection for the best possible experience.

FIFA world cup 2022 live streaming for VI users

VI subscribers can also catch the FIFA world cup 2022 final match by downloading the VI app or the VI Movies and TV app. Similarly, TATA Play DTH subscribers will be able to access FIFA World Cup 2022 finals on their smartphone or computer via watch.tataplay.com by downloading the Tata play app.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 09:57:21 am
