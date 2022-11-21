FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema alternatives you can try to stream matches

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicked off yesterday, the first football World Cup taking place after the Covid-19 pandemic. However, many Indian football fans had a rough start to the tournament on the night of November 20 due to issues with JioCinema, the official streaming app. The end result was that thousands of users faced a choppy live-stream feed.

This left many users who had no access to TV/DTH services like Tata Play with no way to watch the World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony and the first match of the Cup that followed, as host nation Qatar were beaten 2-0 by Ecuador. While a quick update by JioCinema fixed the issues by the end of the game for many, also bringing in some new features, others may still be looking for alternate ways to watch the tournament.

Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 | @FIFAWorldCup — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

Here are all the different ways you can officially stream the World Cup if you do not wish to use the JioCinema app.

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD

The official channel to stream the World Cup 2022 tournament and perhaps the best way to watch the Cup’s matches right now is subscribing to Network 18’s Sports 18 TV channel either via your cable/DTH operator. If you have a TV that supports high-definition playback (HD) you can also opt for Sports 18 HD, which will give you a better experience with higher resolution and a wider 16:9 aspect ratio.

Since both Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD were not using the web to stream the opening match on November 20, those watching the game on TV didn’t face issues like lag, delay and a choppy stream. It is also unlikely that you will face any issues with Sports 18 in the upcoming matches of the tournament.

Sports 18 via Jio TV

While JioCinema was made accessible for all users whether they are subscribed to Jio or not, JioTV is an app/service only for Jio subscribers. While it didn’t offer to stream the World Cup directly, JioTV does let you stream some TV channels on the app using the internet. These include Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, the official channels that stream the Cup.

This lets Jio users easily use the JioTV app to stream the World Cup games. To do this, simply open and log in to the JioTV app on Android/iOS and under the TV Guide section choose the Sports category. Then scroll down until you find the two Sports 18 channels.

VI Movies and TV, VI App

Vodafone Idea users also have a workaround to watch the World Cup 2022. Users with a VI number can download the My Vi app on Android or iOS. Users can also use the Vi Movies and TV app to stream matches for free. Both apps will, however, require you to first log in using your Vodafone Idea number and an OTP (one-time password).

Tata Play Web, Tata Play app

Users of Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) can also stream the World Cup via the Sports 18/ Sports 18 HD channels via the Tata Play app on Android and iOS as well as the Tata Play Web interface (watch.tataplay.com) that you can use on desktops and laptops. Note that you will need to be a Tata Play subscriber with an active subscription for this. You will also need to be subscribed to the Sports 18/Sports 18 HD channels which start at Rs 14 per month.