FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter-Finals Live streaming: How to watch world cup live on your mobile

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch France vs Uruguay, Brazil vs Belgium, Russia vs Croatia and Sweden vs England. (AP photo) FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch France vs Uruguay, Brazil vs Belgium, Russia vs Croatia and Sweden vs England. (AP photo)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Quarter-finals for the 2018 FIFA World Cup have officially begun France is playing against Uruguay, Brazil playing against Belgium today. Tomorrow Russia will be playing against Croatia, while Sweden will take on England as well. The quarter-final matches will also be available for live streaming in India via mobile apps like Sony Liv, JioTV and Airtel TV.

For those who wish to watch the FIFA 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, they can opt for a live stream on their mobiles as well. Here is a reminder of the top live streaming options for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Sony Liv and FIFA 2018 World Cup Quarter-Finals live stream

Sony Liv’s mobile app is the official one to access a livestream of the FIFA 2018 World Cup quarter-final matches. Sony has the official streaming rights for the FIFA 2018 World Cup for the India market. The Sony LIV app can be downloaded on Google Play Store or Apple App store.

Jio TV app and FIFA 2018 World Cup Quarter-Finals live stream

The other option is the JioTV app, which also has the free live stream option, thanks to Jio and Sony’s partnership. All football world cup matches can be viewed on the network. The app will provide Jio users with premium sports content for free. Keep in mind that to stream content on Jio TV app, one has to be on the Jio network, and your data from the pack will have to be for the used for the same.

Airtel TV app FIFA 2018 World Cup Quarter-Finals live stream

Airtel TV is another option for watching live stream of all the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final matches. Interestingly, the app will broadcast the matches in various local languages, including Hindi. Airtel TV users will also be able to watch previews and reviews of the match. The app is available for download on iOS and Android.

