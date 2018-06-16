FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch matches on JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv

FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming: Today’s matches include France vs Australia, that starts at 3:30pm IST, Argentina Vs Iceland, starting from 6:30pm, and Peru Vs Denmark, being held at 9:30pm FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming: Today’s matches include France vs Australia, that starts at 3:30pm IST, Argentina Vs Iceland, starting from 6:30pm, and Peru Vs Denmark, being held at 9:30pm

FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming: Sports fans can catch as many as four matches today, that start from 3.30pm IST. The football line up starts with France Vs Australia, followed by Argentina Vs Iceland at 6.30pm, Peru Vs Denmark at 9.30pm and finally Croatia Vs Nigeria at 12.30am on June 17. Sports enthusiasts can now catch all the action from their smart phones, through various mobile apps.

Here’s where you can catch all the action from the football’s biggest stars:

Sony Liv: FIFA World Cup live-streaming

Indian TV broadcast rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are exclusively held by the Sony ESPN network, whereas the online streaming rights are held by Sony LIV. Sports fans can watch all matches live from the Sony LIV app on their smartphones. The app is available on Google’s Play Store and the Apple App store. Sony also has a dedicated web page for FIFA World Cup 2018, where football fans will be able to get all the highlights, scores, match snippets, interviews and more.

JioTV: FIFA World Cup live-streaming

The Reliance JioTV app will also stream the FIFA World Cup live. The app will provide Jio users with premium sports content for free. Notably, the JioTV app also offers live cricket scores also, so enthusiasts can live-stream the ongoing Test match between India and Afghanistan. However, you need to be using a Jio SIM card to watch these live streams on your phone.

Airtel TV app: FIFA World Cup live-streaming

Airtel TV is another option for users to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 live. Airtel will broadcast the matches in a number of regional languages, including Hindi. Airtel users will also keep getting regular updates, and have access to match schedules as well on the Airtel TV app, as well as previews, highlights and reviews. To best enjoy the World Cup experience, Airtel users should consider updating the app to the latest version both on Android and iOS.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd