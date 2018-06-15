FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch today’s matches on JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Today’s matches include Egypt vs Uruguay, that starts at 5:30pm IST, Morocco vs Iran, starting from 8:30pm, and Portugal vs Spain, being held at 11:30pm FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Today’s matches include Egypt vs Uruguay, that starts at 5:30pm IST, Morocco vs Iran, starting from 8:30pm, and Portugal vs Spain, being held at 11:30pm

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: On Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 being held in Russia, sports fans will get to witness six teams in action. The matches include Egypt vs Uruguay, that starts at 5:30pm IST, Morocco vs Iran, starting from 8:30pm, and Portugal vs Spain, being held at 11:30pm. This World Cup, though, sport enthusiast need not rely on their TV sets, as mobile apps like Sony Liv, JioTV and Airtel TV offering a live stream option for all matches of the FIFA World Cup. Here are the best live-streaming options available for these games.

Sony Liv: FIFA World Cup live-streaming

While India’s TV broadcast rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are exclusively held by the Sony ESPN network, Sony LIV has the official online streaming rights. Through their mobile phones, sports fans can watch all matches live from the Sony LIV app, available on Google’s Play Store or the Apple App store. Sony Pictures also has a dedicated web page for FIFA World Cup 2018, where football fans will get all the highlights, scores, match snippets, interviews and more.

JioTV: FIFA World Cup live-streaming

Reliance’s JioTV app will also be live-streaming the FIFA World Cup, and all matches will be made available on the network. The app will provide Jio users with premium sports content for free. Notably, the JioTV app also offers live cricket, so enthusiasts can also live-stream the ongoing Test match between India and Afghanistan. However, you will need to be on the Jio network in order to watch these live streams on your phone, as the JioTV desktop website appears to be down.

Airtel TV app: FIFA World Cup live-streaming

In addition, Airtel TV is another live-stream option to catch the FIFA World Cup 2018. The app will broadcast the matches in various regional languages, including Hindi. Airtel users will get regular updates, and have access to match schedules as well on the Airtel TV app, as well as previews, highlights and reviews. To best enjoy the World Cup experience, Airtel users should consider updating the app both on Android and iOS to its latest version.

