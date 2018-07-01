FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the Round of 16 through SonyLIV, JioTV and Airtel TV

FIFA World Cup 2018 has reached the round of 16, with the games scheduled between June 30 and July 3. FIFA World Cup 2018 has reached the round of 16, with the games scheduled between June 30 and July 3.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: The Round 16 of World Cup includes the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, and the third-place match. Each of the match days will see two games, one being held at 7.30pm IST, while the other at 11.30pm. June 30 saw the France v/s Argentina and Uruguay v/s Portugal, while Spain v/s Russia and Croatia v/s Denmark will take place on July 1. These will be followed by the Brazil v/s Mexico and Belgium v/s Japan games of July 2, as well as the Sweden v/s Switzerland and Colombia v/s England matches of July 3. So far, France have edged Argentina 4-3, and will face Uruguay in the quarterfinals. The South American side defeated Portugal 2-1 in their late night clash.

Smartphone users need not consider going near a TV set for watching live action. Given the growing list of internet services and plans on offer, these are the apps that will help users catch up on the World Cup in Russia.

Sony LIV: FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Live Streaming

Exclusive broadcast rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are held in India by the Sony ESPN network, whereas the online streaming rights are held by Sony LIV. Sports fans can watch all matches live from the Sony LIV app on their smartphones. The app is available on Google’s Play Store and the Apple App store. Sony also has a dedicated web page for FIFA World Cup 2018, where football fans will be able to get all the highlights, scores, match snippets, interviews and more. While those with Sony LIV accounts will be able to catch the match as it comes, those who watch as guests, i.e., without accounts, would need to bear through a 5-minute delay.

JioTV: FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Live Streaming

The Reliance JioTV app will also stream the FIFA World Cup live. The app will offer premium sports content to Jio subscribers for free. However, you need to be using a Jio SIM card to watch these live streams on your phone. Besides football, the JioTV app also features cricket content, that includes the T20 series between India and Ireland, as well as content of the upcoming England tour.

Airtel TV: FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Live Streaming

Airtel TV is another option for users to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 live. Airtel will broadcast the matches in a number of regional languages, including Hindi. Airtel users will also keep getting regular updates, and have access to match schedules as well on the Airtel TV app, as well as previews, highlights and reviews. To best enjoy the World Cup experience, Airtel users should consider updating the app to the latest version both on Android and iOS.

