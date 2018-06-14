FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming on JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv: Watch football matches on your mobile

FIFA 2018 World Cup 2018 Live Streaming at JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv: How to watch FIFA world cup on your mobile. (Image Source: Bloomberg) FIFA 2018 World Cup 2018 Live Streaming at JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv: How to watch FIFA world cup on your mobile. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Football fever is here with the biggest soccer tournament, FIFA World Cup 2018 kicking off today in Russia. With mobile apps like Sony Liv, JioTV and Airtel TV offering the option for livestream of the FIFA 2018 matches, this time you can watch football on your mobile phone itself. One does not have to be dependent on their television screen to watch the football World Cup this year. Here is a look at the top livestreaming options for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia, which starts from today.

Sony Liv and livestreaming the FIFA 2018 World Cup

For India, Sony Liv has the official streaming rights for the FIFA 2018 World Cup, which is taking place in Russia. Sony is official mobile and Internet broadcaster for streaming all FIFA World Cup 2018 and it will bring all the exclusives from the football for the users. Those who wish to watch all matches live on their mobile can download the Sony LIV app on Google Play Store or Apple App store. Sony Pictures has put a dedicated page for FIFA World Cup 2018 where football fans will get all the highlights, scores, match snippets, interviews and more.

Jio TV app and livestreaming of FIFA 2018 World Cup

JioTV app will be live streaming the tournament starting June 14 and all football world cup matches can be viewed on the network. The app will provide Jio users with premium sports content for free. Notably, the JioTV app will also live stream India-Afghanistan test match series that will take place from today. However, you will need to be on the Jio network in order to watch these livestreams on your phone. JioTV’s desktop website appears to be down.

Airtel TV app and livestreaming of FIFA 2018 World Cup

Airtel TV will live stream the FIFA World Cup 2018 as well. The app will broadcast the matches in various local languages, including Hindi. Airtel users will get updates about the major tournament and have access to match schedules as well on the Airtel TV app. They will also be able to watch previews and reviews of the match. Airtel users will have to update the app first to its latest version either on Android or iOS platform for the FIFA 2018 World Cup live matches.

