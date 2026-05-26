Ferrari’s first EV is here: 5 things to know about Luce

Ferrari has officially entered the EV era with the launch of the Luce, the company’s first fully electric car. Co-designed with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, the futuristic supercar combines a glass-heavy design, four electric motors and Ferrari-level performance, including a 0–60 mph time of under 2.5 seconds. Here are five important things to know about the Ferrari Luce.
For decades, Ferrari built its identity around combustion engines, speed and the mechanical feel of driving. The brand-new Luce changes that completely. It is the company’s first production car that is fully electric.
The name “Luce,” pronounced loo-chay, means “light” in Italian. Ferrari says the EV was created to rethink what a Ferrari could look and feel like in the electric age.
Ferrari partnered with former Apple design chief Jony Ive and designer Marc Newson to shape the Luce.
The result is a car that looks very unconventional compared to traditional Ferraris. The top section of the car is made from glass, which provides the vehicle with a futuristic appearance. Ferrari chairman John Elkann admitted that the car “doesn’t look like what you would imagine a sports car to be.”
Inside, Ferrari avoided turning the cabin into a giant touchscreen. The Luce still has a traditional steering wheel, physical knobs and levers, while the OLED displays are designed to feel more subtle and less distracting.
The Luce’s cabin combines retro Ferrari styling with modern technology. It features a lightweight three-spoke aluminium steering wheel with physical controls, a floating leather-and-glass centre console, and a 12.5-inch OLED instrument cluster designed to resemble analogue dials. A movable 10-inch touchscreen handles infotainment, while unique details include a glass gear selector, a colour-changing ignition key slot, and a helicopter-style grip for activating launch control.
Even though the Luce is electric and Ferrari’s first five-seat model, it claims that it still delivers the kind of performance buyers expect from the brand.
Here are the headline specs:
🛞 Powertrain: Four electric motors, one powering each wheel
🚗 0–60 mph: Under 2.5 seconds
🛞Top speed: More than 190 mph wheel
🚗 Range: Around 330 miles per charge
💰 Starting price: €550,000 in Italy (around $640,000)
Ferrari says the extra seating was only possible because the EV platform removed the packaging limitations of traditional engines and axles.
The company also created an “external amplification system” that projects the sound of the electric motors outside the car and into the cabin, giving drivers more audio feedback during performance driving.
Unlike many EV makers chasing the biggest range numbers possible, Ferrari prioritised performance and driver engagement.
The Luce’s estimated 330-mile range( approximately 531 kms ) is lower than other luxury EV rivals like BMW and Volvo that now exceed 500 miles on a charge. Ferrari states that it was a deliberate decision.
According to Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, the company focused on making the car feel exciting and responsive rather than simply building the longest-range EV possible.
Ferrari also says it plans to support long-term ownership with extended warranties and scheduled battery replacement programs, similar to what it already offers for hybrid models.
Several luxury carmakers have recently slowed down their EV ambitions because demand for high-performance electric sports cars has been weaker than expected.
Ferrari, however, is still pushing ahead. The company opened a new factory in Maranello in 2024 specifically to build EVs alongside hybrid and gasoline-powered cars.
The Luce will likely test whether Ferrari buyers are ready to embrace electric technology in a category traditionally dominated by loud engines and mechanical drama. But Ferrari believes its loyal customer base, limited production strategy and strong brand appeal will keep demand high.
As Elkann put it, Ferrari’s goal is not to abandon its past but to experiment with what the future of performance could look like.