Ferrari’s first EV is here: 5 things to know about Luce

Ferrari has officially entered the EV era with the launch of the Luce, the company’s first fully electric car. Co-designed with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, the futuristic supercar combines a glass-heavy design, four electric motors and Ferrari-level performance, including a 0–60 mph time of under 2.5 seconds. Here are five important things to know about the Ferrari Luce.

1. It’s Ferrari’s first fully electric car

For decades, Ferrari built its identity around combustion engines, speed and the mechanical feel of driving. The brand-new Luce changes that completely. It is the company’s first production car that is fully electric.

The name “Luce,” pronounced loo-chay, means “light” in Italian. Ferrari says the EV was created to rethink what a Ferrari could look and feel like in the electric age.