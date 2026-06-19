Fed up with your feed? Meta is finally handing the algorithmic steering wheel over to you

For years, social media platforms largely controlled what users saw in their feeds. Recommendation algorithms decided which posts, videos and creators appeared on users’ screens based on engagement patterns, viewing habits and other signals. While users could follow accounts, like content or indicate they were not interested in certain posts, the final decision remained with the platform.

That dynamic is beginning to change. Major social media apps such as Threads and Instagram are rolling out new AI-powered features that give users greater control over how recommendation algorithms work. The move reflects a broader shift in the social media industry toward more personalised and transparent feeds.

Instead of relying entirely on automated systems to determine what users should see, platforms are increasingly allowing people to directly influence their recommendations. The result is a social media experience that feels less like a traditional broadcast channel and more like a personalised streaming service.

Meta-owned Threads recently introduced a feature called “Your Algo,” designed to give users more direct influence over their feeds. The feature expands on Threads’ earlier “Dear Algo” tool, which encouraged users to publicly post requests, such as asking the platform to show more content related to specific interests. With the new update, users can make those requests privately instead of posting them publicly.

Users can tell Threads which topics they want to see more or less of, and choose how long those preferences remain active, from one day to one week. For example, someone could request more posts about sports while reducing the amount of stressful news or other content categories.

The goal is to make recommendations more responsive to users’ changing interests instead of relying solely on past engagement data.

Users to have more active role

Instagram is taking a similar approach through its “Your Algorithm” feature. The tool allows users to see which topics Instagram believes they are interested in and adjust those preferences directly. Available across the Feed, Explore and Reels sections of the app, the feature provides a clearer look into how recommendations are generated.

Story continues below this ad

Users can indicate whether they want more or less content from certain categories, helping the platform refine future recommendations. The feature is intended to provide greater transparency while giving people a more active role in shaping their social media experience.

Also Read | Meta announces new features to Threads as platform reaches 500 million monthly users

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has previously argued that advances in artificial intelligence and large language models can make recommendation systems easier to understand. Instead of operating as a “black box,” future algorithms may be able to explain why content is appearing and allow users to explicitly communicate their interests.

The trend highlights a significant evolution in social media. Traditionally, platforms relied heavily on behavioural signals, such as likes, comments, and viewing time, to determine recommendations. Now, AI enables users to directly guide systems through natural-language requests and preference settings.