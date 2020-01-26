Fastlane: Petrol pumps get FASTag-like solution to beat queues

A Mumbai-based startup has developed FASTag-like technology for petrol pumps. (Representational Image: PTI) A Mumbai-based startup has developed FASTag-like technology for petrol pumps. (Representational Image: PTI)

As the government has made the FASTag mandatory for all the vehicles in India to enable automatic toll deduction and cut the queue at the toll plaza, a similar RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) technology has been used at several petrol pumps in the country to save your time at the fuelling station.

A Mumbai-bases startup AGS Transact Technologies Ltd has developed a mobile fuelling solution called Fastlane that works on the RFID technology. Users can pre-set the amount of fuel they want before reaching the petrol pump, the attendant fills up the tank without questions, and there is no exchange of money or card or even wallet payment.

How to use the Fastlane service

According to AGS website, to use the Fastlane service, users need to download and complete the one-time registration process on the Fastlane Fuel app (available for both iOS and Android) after which they can collect the RFID sticker from the nearest HP petrol pump, paste it on the car windshield, and link it to their vehicle via the app. Now the users only need to set up their Fastlane wallet and add money using Bank Card or Netbanking. And that’s it.

Now, users can pre-set the fueling amount before reaching the petrol pump. The attendant scans the Fastlane RFID sticker pasted on the car windshield and gets the vehicle identification, fuel type, as well as billing and payment information. The preset instructions are passed on to nozzle, the meter is automatically set to zero and the exact amount is deducted from the wallet after fuelling.

Fastlane in the country

According to the AGS website, a total of 120 HPCL petrol pumps across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune are equipped with the Fastlane-technology. It claims to have a 90,000-strong customer base and also talks about its plan to increase the Fastlane count by March this year.

“We plan to roll out Fastlane across all major cities in India. By March 2020, we aim to enable HPCL network with Fastlane across 10 major Indian cities,” Satish Zope, head, petroleum and digital payment business, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd told LiveMint.

As per the report, the Indian government is working on a plan to start the use of FASTag for buying petrol or diesel at the fuel stations and to make parking charges.

