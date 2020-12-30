FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from January 1: All your questions answered

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced that FASTag will become mandatory for all the vehicles starting January 1, 2021. The move will help avoid cash transactions at the toll plaza and one will not be required to stop the vehicle for payment as the transaction will be done digitally through this system. Read on to know everything about FASTag.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, which will eliminate the need to interact with anyone else at a toll plaza and having to pay cash. FASTag is a sticker, which should be on the windshield of your car starting January 1, 2021. This tag features an imprinted Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) barcode, which is linked with the registration details of your vehicle. This way, when you drive through any toll plaza in India, you won’t be required to pay in cash as the amount will be deducted through your registered bank account with the help of barcode on your car. Do note that FASTag is currently not issued for two-wheelers.

What is the validity and price of FASTtag?

The cost of a FASTag is different for every class of vehicle. As per the official site, a FASTag will cost you Rs 200, which is a one-time fee. There is also a Re-issuance fee of Rs 100, and refundable security deposit of Rs 200.

The amount may also vary depending on the bank you are selecting as every bank may have their own policies regarding issuance fees and security deposits. Users will get FASTag at a much lower price if they get it via a toll plaza. Do note that a FASTag sticker will remain valid for five years starting the date of issuance.

How to apply for FASTag online?

Users can buy FASTag from a bank branch or POS set up by a bank. The list of banks that are currently supporting FASTags include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India. If you have FASTag with a bank account, then you will only need to enter your vehicle details to activate the Sticker.

For this, you can install the My FASTag app on your smartphone. Users also have the option to buy FASTag from Amazon, PayTM, Google Pay or Airtel Payment App. You can get it delivered at your home too with the help of these services.

The FASTag is also being issued at the NHAI’s points of sale at all toll plazas, and Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices. One can apply for FASTtag online too. ICICI Bank has partnered with Google, so that users can pay for the FASTag using Google Pay. They just need to visit the official website of the banks, search and click on the ‘Get FASTag’ / ‘Apply for FASTag’ and then register.

What all do I need to register for FASTag?

In order to register in a bank, you need the following documents. These include KYC document, registration certificate (RC) of your vehicle, passport-size photograph, Pan Card, and address and ID proof. One can also submit a valid licence for address and ID proof. If you are already a customer, then you just need the RC copy. The same applies to Airtel and PayTM users too.

How to check FASTag balance online?

In order to check your FASTag balance, you need to visit the website of your issuer agency/bank/mobile wallet. Then, log into the FASTag portal on the website with your login credentials to view your balance details.

How to know if and how much toll has been debited?

As per the official site, users will get an SMS with requisite details to his registered mobile number as soon as the toll transaction takes place. “Periodic statement of account may also be obtained on the website of the Issuer Agency after registration by the customer.” One can also call customer care if the wrong amount is deducted.