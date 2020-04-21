Don’t fall for this fake Xiaomi website duping people: How to identify fake websites (Image source: Reuters) Don’t fall for this fake Xiaomi website duping people: How to identify fake websites (Image source: Reuters)

There are several fake websites on the internet and sometimes it’s just too hard to identify them given how similar they are to the original ones. The latest target of these fraudsters is Xiaomi. A fake Mi India website is duping people and stealing their hard earned money. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain urges consumers to not fall for this website.

The fake website goes by the url: https://www.mi-home.in/. The original Xiaomi India website is — mi.com and doesn’t have “mi home in” in it. The fake website shows all the latest phones launched by Xiaomi starting from Redmi Note 9 Pro series to Poco X2.

Well, if you keep a record of Xiaomi’s products you will know that Poco is no longer a sub-brand and is now an independent brand in India. This means Poco products don’t sell on Mi.com anymore. This is one sign to know it’s a fake website.

Compared to the original Xiaomi India website the fake one looks very messy with different site alignment and font. Additionally, the doesn’t include developer details anywhere and if you take a look at the cart it continuously keeps loading, which definitely isn’t the case with the original mi.com.

Requesting consumers to not fall for this fake website Jain said, “Yes! http://mi-home.in is a fake website that is trying to fool consumers by taking money. We are taking action. Reporting this to Cyber Crime & evaluating legal options. BEWARE, Please do NOT use such fraudulent websites. Folded hands http://Mi.com is the official one!”

The website includes 0804711200 as their contact number. We checked for the number and its location on Google and found that the same number was used on a fake Realme website. A user took to the National Consumer Complaint forum to post about a fake Realme website that had the same “0804711200” phone number.

How to identify fake websites

–Check for the URL and HTTPs. This is the simplest way to find out whether a website is fake or not

–Check for the developer at the bottom of the website. Always head over to the official social media platform of the company to know which is the original website.

–A fake website most of the time has grammatical errors or spelling mistakes. Check of them.

–Always check for all the sub-section of a website. For instance in the fake Xiaomi website some of the sub-sections such as Mi Authorised store and others were not working.

