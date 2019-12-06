Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 13 lakh seized in Delhi: How to identify fake products

Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 13 lakh seized from New Delhi’s Gaffar market. Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 13 lakh seized from New Delhi’s Gaffar market.

Over 2000 fake Xiaomi products estimated to be worth Rs 13 lakh were seized from some suppliers in New Delhi’s Gaffar Market, reveals the company. As part of anti-counterfeit process in the week of November 25, Xiaomi filed a complaint with the local police, and raids were conducted.

The company says police officers of Central District Karol Bagh Police Station together with a Xiaomi Indian team seized over 2000 fake Xiaomi products. All four sellers have been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Xiaomi products, the company confirms.



The fake products included devices, which have not even been launched officially in India like Redmi Air Dots and others. Some of the counterfeits seized include Mi Powerbanks, Mi Neckbands, Mi Travel Adaptor with Cable, Mi Earphone Basic with Mic, Mi Wireless Headsets, Redmi Air Dots, Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable, among others.

Here’s how to identify fake Xiaomi products

Some of the Xiaomi products like Mi Powerbanks come with security codes that can be verified on the official website, mi.com, to identify the authenticity of the product.

The packaging and quality of original and fake retail boxes are very different. To validate the original packaging visit Mi Home or Mi Store, says the company.

All Xiaomi products carry the original Mi Logo. Ensure to check for the logo before purchasing a Xiaomi product.

All authorised fitness products like Mi Band come with Mi Fit app compatibility. If a band does not work with the app, you might want to take it to a the Mi Service Centre to check for the authenticity.

All Xiaomi products come with batteries stating ‘Li-Poly’ on it. Signs like Li-ion on batteries mean that they are not original Xiaomi products.

The USB cables that come with fake Xiaomi products are flimsy and break easily, claims the company. It recommends that users rely on original cables, because fake charging cables can damage your smartphone.

Buyers must ensure to check the aforementioned aspects before purchasing a Xiaomi product next time. In fact, the tips don’t limit to just Xiaomi products.

Consumers should re-check products before purchasing from any brands considering selling of counterfeited products is on the rise in India. Checking the product’s originality is important as counterfeited products are not only a big threat to consumer health and safety, but also pose a huge risk to user’s data security.

