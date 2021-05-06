scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 06, 2021
Most read

Fake Covid 19 vaccine registration scam: What it is and what you can do?

Check out all you need to know about the fake Covid-19 vaccination registration SMS that has been circulating amidst Indians trying to register for the jab.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 6, 2021 2:46:40 pm
Covid 19, covid 19 vaccine scam.The new fake covid vaccine scam will lead users to a malicious app via the link in the SMS. (Image Source: Twitter)

As India’s Covid 19 vaccination drive moves forward amidst the country’s second wave of new cases, new issues have surfaced. A fake SMS that claims to register users for the vaccination program is in circulation, but instead of leading to the CoWIN platform, the message takes whoever clicks on the link to a malicious page.

This then leads to a malicious app trying to install itself on the user’s phone, conveniently named ‘Vaccine Register’. The malicious app may look like an alternative to the CoWIN platform, which is currently facing various issues like bugs, server issues and lack of vaccination slots.

Check out the following tweet by cybersecurity firm ESET’s malware researcher Lukas Stefanko, who was the first to spot the malicious messages.

The message appears to be specifically targeted at Indian users who are right now registering to get vaccinated in the largest vaccination drive in the world. India recently made vaccine registrations open to all adults in the country.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

What can you do?

Users need to be aware that the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app are the only two platforms that allow Indian adults to register for the Covid 19 vaccine right now.

Note that there are some third-party tools and web pages that may actually help users track vaccination slot availability in their areas. However, registration is strictly limited to CoWIN and the Aarogya Setu app.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Any third party message, SMS, or eMail claiming to help with the registration process for the vaccine could be potentially dangerous. Users are requested to not click on the links on such messages and to not share and further spread such malicious messages to more people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x