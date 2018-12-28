Fake Amazon Alexa app climbs to top on Apple’s App Store, removed

A fake app for setting up smart speaker, Amazon Alexa, that managed to rank sixth in the most downloaded “Utilities” app list on the Apple App Store, has been removed by Amazon. OneWorld Software’s “Setup for Amazon Alexa” app, which was made available on the App Store last week, reportedly collects personal information such as IP address, mobile device ID, browser, location data, etc.

Advertising

According to a Venture Beat report that quotes Amazon spokesperson, the app has been removed from the App Store. Surprisingly, the app quickly climbed to 60th overall in the “Top Free” charts on App Store with over 9,400 ratings. However, it seems the app is a fake that does not really help with setup of Amazon devices. Instead, it asks users to provide information like IP address, device’s serial number when launched.

The scam was called out by users who downloaded it to try to setup their Amazon speakers. People noted that even after hours of going through instructions, they were not able to finish setup for their Amazon device. Some even warned other users against downloading it.

Though the app has been removed, this is not the first time a fake app has managed to rank up on the App Store. In September, Apple took down one of its top-ranked paid utility app, Adware Doctor, from its Mac App Store as it acted as a film on the MacOS to prevent malware and malicious files from infecting the device.

Thanks to the holiday season when Amazon speakers seem to be one of the popular gifting options, the fake Amazon Alexa setup app also managed to climb up the charts. Amazon recorded 6.3 million smart speaker shipments globally in Q3 2018, according to a Canalys report.