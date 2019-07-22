Facing ire, TikTok parent firm ByteDance to set up India data unit

Chinese-owned ByteDance, which owns social media apps TikTok and Helo, on Sunday announced plans to establish a data centre in India.

A committee led by Justice B N Srikrishna released a draft Data Protection Bill nearly a year ago that mandates some types of data of Indian citizens to be stored in India.

Against that backdrop, the government has been concerned about TikTok’s rapid growth. On Wednesday, the Electronics and Information Technology ministry sent the platform 24 questions. Along with questions regarding “anti-national activities” on the platform, the government asked the company about the type of data it collects and shares with third parties. The deadline for a response is July 22

“As a global technology company committed to creating truly local products, we’re keen to also be at the forefront of change. India is one of our strongest markets…,” said ByteDance’s Sunday statement. It added that so far, they store data of Indian users at third-party data centres in the United States and Singapore.