Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits, says company

Facebook Inc’s public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, has stepped down to pursue interests in public service, Reuters reported.

The resignation comes weeks after Facebook and Das faced questions internally from employees over how political content is regulated in its biggest market, India.

“Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years. She has been a part of my leadership team over the last 2 years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future,” Ajit Mohan, Vice President & Managing Director of India Facebook, said in a statement.

Das had been at the centre of a controversy following an August WSJ report on BJP-linked hate posts.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook’s top public policy executive in India, citing business reasons, didn’t apply “hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with BJP who were “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence”.

The WSJ had reported that Das told staff members that “punishing violations” by BJP politicians “would damage the company’s business prospects in the country, Facebook’s biggest global market by number of users”.

In August this year, an FIR was registered against Das for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inciting communal violence.

Das had also filed a complaint to Delhi Police alleging “violent threats” against her following the publication of the report.

