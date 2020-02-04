Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg is engaged to Tom Bernthal

Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more,” Sandberg, 50, said in a Facebook post. (Image via Sheryl Sandberg Instagram) Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more,” Sandberg, 50, said in a Facebook post. (Image via Sheryl Sandberg Instagram)

Written by Mariel Padilla

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, announced her engagement to Tom Bernthal, the founder of a Los Angeles-based strategic consulting agency, on Monday. “Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more,” Sandberg, 50, said in a Facebook post.

The couple were engaged over the weekend, People reported. Bernthal, 46, is the founder and chief executive officer of Kelton Global, a global marketing research and brand consulting agency. Before that, he worked in the Clinton White House and for NBC News, where he was an Emmy Award-winning television producer.

A spokeswoman for Sandberg, Caroline Nolan, said that Sandberg and Bernthal weren’t currently doing interviews.

The engagement comes nearly five years after Sandberg’s husband, Dave Goldberg, died suddenly while the couple were on holiday in 2015, leaving her with two young children. In the following months, Sandberg spoke publicly about her grief and later published a book in 2017 about resilience, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy.”

“Self-compassion is how we recover,” Sandberg told The New York Times in 2017. “And not just for the things that aren’t our fault.”

For years, Sandberg has been in the public eye for her work in tech, including leading Google’s early ad sales efforts and later building Facebook into a booming business. She published “Lean In,” a bestselling book about women in the workplace, in 2013.

