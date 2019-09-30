Facebook, WhatsApp will have to share users’ encrypted data with UK police

Facebook and WhatsApp will be forced to share the encrypted messages of users with the British police, thanks to a treaty between the US and UK. According to a Bloomberg report, the data will be required to support investigations into suspects of serious criminal offenses such as terrorism and pedophilia. The treaty is due to be signed next month.

The UK and the US will not investigate each other’s citizens under the accord. Further, in cases of a death penalty, the deal compels the US not no use information obtained from British firms. However, Facebook opposed the move and said in a statement to Bloomberg that the deal undermines privacy and security of its users everywhere.

“Government policies like the Cloud Act allow for companies to provide available information when we receive valid legal requests and do not require companies to build back doors,” Facebook said.

The CLOUD Act or Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act, which was signed by the US President Donald Trump last year makes it easier for law enforcement agencies to demand online information. Under the Act, the data stored in any country can be demanded by the agencies.

Earlier this year, UK’s home secretary Priti Patel slammed end-to-end encryption used by Facebook and warned (via Telegraph) that the company threatens to hamper the fight against terrorists and child abusers by increasing encryption.